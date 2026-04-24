Stephania Fombo-Diffo & Vitalis Diffo to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephania Fombo-Diffo & Vitalis Diffo, financial services executives and strategic leaders, are set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where they will share insights on building generational wealth, financial literacy, and resilient financial foundations.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In their episode, Stephania Fombo-Diffo & Vitalis Diffo will explore the keys to strategic income protection, asset accumulation, and legacy planning. They break down how mentorship, disciplined approaches, and leadership development can strengthen financial growth and empower communities.Viewers will walk away with actionable strategies to create clarity, confidence, and sustainable generational wealth.Stephania and Diffo’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/stephania-vitalis-diffo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.