SnapFresh Launches New Cordless Electric Pruning Shears for Effortless Gardening

Meet the pruning shears that actually make you want to get outside — lightweight, whisper-quiet, and powerful enough to tackle any backyard in one charge.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For anyone who has ever looked at an overgrown shrub and thought, "I'll deal with that later" — SnapFresh gets it. That's exactly why the brand is launching its new Cordless Electric Pruning Shears, a tool designed to make trimming actually something you look forward to.Available now on Amazon, the new SnapFresh pruning shears are built around one simple idea: gardening should feel good, not like a workout. Whether you're tidying up rose bushes, shaping hedges, or clearing out dead branches after winter, these shears make the job feel almost effortless.Light Enough to Use All DayAt under 1.5 lbs, the shears are light enough to use with one hand for extended periods without fatigue. That matters more than most people realize — especially for gardeners who spend hours outside, or anyone dealing with wrist or hand sensitivity. Pick it up, use it, put it down. No strain, no drama.One Charge, All WeekendThe built-in 4,000mAh battery delivers up to 4 hours of runtime on a single charge. That's enough to get through the whole yard without stopping to hunt for an outlet or swap batteries. For most home gardeners, one charge is genuinely all you need for a full session.Blade Changes Without the HassleReplacing a blade usually means rummaging for the right screwdriver and hoping you remember how it goes back together. Not with these. The tool-free quick-swap system lets you change blades in seconds, and SnapFresh includes a spare blade right in the box so you're covered from day one.Quiet Enough for Early MorningsRunning at just 71 dB, the shears are noticeably quieter than most power garden tools. That means you can get out there on a Saturday morning without waking the neighborhood — a small thing that makes a real difference in how often you actually use it.About SnapFreshSnapFresh makes cordless outdoor tools for people who love their gardens but have better things to do than wrestle with heavy, complicated equipment. The brand focuses on lightweight design, honest performance, and tools that real people actually want to reach for.

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