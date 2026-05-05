Taiwan’s Mobileheroes Competition Opens the Door to Next-Generation Communications

Top 10 finalists, and corporate sponsors in the 2025 award ceremony. The Poland-based Waterly team won the Gold Medal Award at 2025 Mobileheroes Global.

Backed by Taiwan’s government and major industry players, the program brings together decision-makers who are looking to engage with international teams.

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taiwan is globally recognized for its leadership in semiconductors and technological innovation. Now in its 25th year, the Mobileheroes Competition has become a key driver of Taiwan’s ICT ecosystem and a launchpad for cutting-edge startups. Returning for its seventh edition, Mobileheroes Global 2026 is calling on startups worldwide to compete with innovations that showcase the deep integration of AI and next-generation communications technologies.

This year’s focus highlights advancements in 5G-Advanced and 6G networks, non-terrestrial networks (NTN), and network testing and validation, while also welcoming vertical applications built on 5G and 6G infrastructure.

The program is supported by both the public and private sectors in Taiwan. Beyond funding, participating companies and organizations are directly involved in the evaluation process, with the intention of identifying technologies that can move into real-world use.

Taiwan’s top telecom providers — Chunghwa Telecom, Far EasTone Telecom, and Taiwan Mobile — are not only pivotal in helping startups bring their services and technologies to enterprise clients but are also extending their 5G success stories across Asia. HwaCom Systems, a leading system integrator in Taiwan, has long partnered with startups to help them break into enterprise markets. Metanoia Communications, a 5G and emerging 6G technology provider, offers startups access to advanced technical resources to accelerate next-generation communication innovation. CoreGrid, an AI data center solutions provider, brings expertise in AI-driven energy management and system monitoring to offer technical guidance, helping startups build efficient and scalable next-generation services.

This year, the top three teams will receive awards of USD 30,000, USD 20,000, and USD 10,000 respectively.During the competition, each team will be evaluated by a mentor panel made up of top-level executives from major enterprises, venture capitalists, and international accelerator representatives. These mentors will attend pitch meetings, offering honest and critical feedback on business models to help teams refine their strategies, identify untapped markets, and gain access to key growth resources.

In addition, the organizers will sponsor round-trip airfare and accommodation for one member of each Top 10 team to attend the finals and awards ceremony in Taiwan. Finalists will gain exposure through featured media exposure, and a series of curated sessions designed to help teams engage with Taiwan’s industry landscape. Looking at the 2025 cohort, several teams have already moved forward with industry engagements and gained visibility that supported their next stage of growth. For startups in 5G and AI, this is an exceptional opportunity to explore Taiwan’s unparalleled strengths, such as high-efficiency hardware manufacturing, cutting-edge AI server infrastructure, and competitive integrated hardware-software solution. These are the very reasons why many startups choose to compete in Mobileheroes.

Register now on the Mobileheroes 2026 website at https://eii.nat.gov.tw/mobileheroes/en/Connectivity/Index to tap into Taiwan’s ICT strengths and gain the momentum to fast-track your entrepreneurial journey and empower your team’s development.

About Mobileheroes:

Mobileheroes, supported by the Industrial Development Administration (IDA), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), started in 2002 and is now in its 25th year. It has nurtured over 10,000 talents, facilitated collaborations between startups and companies, and attracted international participation.

Since 2020, Mobileheroes has expanded internationally, attracting 150 teams from over 20+ countries. International participants have formed partnerships with Taiwanese companies. With the rise of Generative AI, Mobileheroes fosters innovative solutions and discovers cross-disciplinary talents, driving Taiwan's ICT industry toward global integration.

For more information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.