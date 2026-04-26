Long Term Care Software Industry Report 2026: Key Drivers, Trends and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company’s Long Term Care Software Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Long Term Care Software Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Long Term Care Software Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

The Business Research Company’s Long Term Care Software Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Term Care Software market to surpass $9 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Long Term Care Software market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $10 billion by 2030, with Long Term Care Software to represent around 90% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Long Term Care Software market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Long Term Care Software Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the long term care software market in 2030, valued at $3.6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of electronic health records and digital care platforms, rising investments in senior care infrastructure, growing demand for remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions, stringent regulatory compliance requirements for long-term care facilities, and the presence of leading healthcare IT providers across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Long Term Care Software Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the long term care software market in 2030, valued at $3.2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and digital care platforms, increasing federal and state funding for long-term care services, rising demand for remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions, growing focus on improving senior care quality and operational efficiency, and the presence of leading healthcare IT providers across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Long Term Care Software Market In 2030?

The long term care software market is segmented by product into clinical software, and non-clinical solutions. The clinical software market will be the largest segment of the long term care software market segmented by product, accounting for 61% or $6 billion of the total in 2030. The clinical software market will be supported by the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHR) in long-term care facilities, rising demand for patient monitoring and care management solutions, growing need for accurate documentation and regulatory compliance, expanding use of telehealth and remote care services, advancements in clinical decision support systems, increasing focus on improving patient safety and quality of care, and integration with hospital and pharmacy management systems.

The long term care software market is segmented by deployment type into on-premises, and cloud-based. The cloud-based market will be the largest segment of the long term care software market segmented by deployment type, accounting for 76% or $7 billion of the total in 2030. The cloud-based market will be supported by increasing need for remote access to patient data, growing adoption of telehealth and virtual care services, rising demand for scalable and cost-effective IT solutions, expanding use of software-as-a-service (SaaS) models in long-term care, increasing focus on data security and regulatory compliance, improving interoperability with hospital and pharmacy systems, and enhanced capabilities for real-time care coordination across multiple facilities.

The long term care software market is segmented by end-user into home healthcare agencies, hospice care facilities, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other end users. The nursing homes market will be the largest segment of the long term care software market segmented by end-user, accounting for 34% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The nursing homes market will be supported by increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and clinical management software, rising demand for efficient patient care coordination, growing need for regulatory compliance and accurate documentation, expanding use of remote monitoring and telehealth solutions, increasing focus on improving quality of care and patient safety, and rising investments in digital transformation across long-term care facilities.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Long Term Care Software Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the long term care software market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Long Term Care Software Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global long term care software market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape care delivery models, operational workflows, patient engagement strategies, and digital healthcare ecosystems across long-term care settings worldwide.

Rising Demand For Efficient Care Coordination - The rising demand for efficient care coordination is expected to become a key growth driver for the long term care software market by 2030. Long-term care (LTC) providers, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and home healthcare agencies, are increasingly adopting software solutions to streamline patient management and care coordination. LTC software enables real-time monitoring of patient health, medication tracking, scheduling, and electronic health record (EHR) management. As the global aging population grows, the need to manage chronic conditions and ensure high-quality care across multiple locations is driving adoption. Efficient care coordination improves patient outcomes, reduces errors, and enhances operational efficiency, making it a key growth driver for the market. As a result, the rising demand for efficient care coordination is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Integration Of Advanced Technologies For Better Patient Outcomes - The integration of advanced technologies for better patient outcomes is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the long term care software market by 2030. LTC software is increasingly incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, IoT-based remote monitoring, and telehealth capabilities. These innovations enable proactive management of patient health, early detection of complications, and data-driven decision-making. AI-powered tools help caregivers identify high-risk patients, optimize staffing, and personalize care plans. The integration of advanced technologies enhances the effectiveness of long-term care services, supporting the growing adoption of software solutions across healthcare organizations. Consequently, the integration of advanced technologies for better patient outcomes is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Regulatory Compliance Requirements - The increasing regulatory compliance requirements is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the long term care software market by 2030. Governments and healthcare authorities have implemented stringent regulations to ensure patient safety, accurate reporting, and quality of care in long-term care facilities. LTC software solutions help providers comply with regulatory requirements, maintain accurate documentation, and generate reports for audits and inspections. The growing focus on compliance and data security drives the adoption of long-term care software, as organizations seek efficient tools to manage regulatory obligations and avoid penalties. Therefore, the increasing regulatory compliance requirements is projected to contribute to approximately 1.7% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Long Term Care Software Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the clinical software market, and the non-clinical solutions market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing investments in digital healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of electronic health records and patient management systems, growing demand for workflow automation in long-term care facilities, expanding telehealth and remote monitoring solutions, and stricter regulatory requirements for data security, compliance, and quality of care. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving operational efficiency, enhancing patient outcomes, and supporting innovative care delivery models, fuelling transformative growth within the broader long-term care and healthcare IT industry.

The clinical software market by $2 billion, and the non-clinical solutions market by $1 billion, over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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