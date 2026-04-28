Clean Air, Protected People: Air Quality Engineers Celebrates 5-Year Milestone

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AQE, a premier provider of industrial air filtration and dust collection solutions, transforms hazardous environments into high-performance workspaces.

Our success over five years isn’t just growth; it’s the safety and efficiency of the plants we serve. We solve complex air quality challenges so our customers can focus on what they do best.” — Mike Freeman, Founder of Air Quality Engineers

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Air Quality Engineers (AQE), a premier provider of industrial air filtration and dust collection solutions, is proud to announce its fifth anniversary. Since its founding on April 2, 2021, by chemical engineer Mike Freeman, AQE has remained steadfast in its mission: helping manufacturing companies optimize their operations by transforming hazardous, dusty environments into clean, high-performance workspaces.With over 30 years of specialized engineering experience, Freeman launched AQE to address a critical gap in the industrial sector. He recognized that poor air quality in manufacturing affects every facet of the business, from employee health to machine uptime. By solving the "dirty air" problem, AQE provides the engineered solutions necessary to simultaneously protect workforce health and drive corporate productivity.Under the expanded leadership of corporate strategist Rolando Sanchez, who joined in 2024, AQE has scaled its operations to support facility managers and EHS directors across California, Nevada, Wisconsin, Illinois, and nationwide.Impact Beyond Filtration: Productivity and Health AQE’s impact goes beyond equipment installation. By mitigating risks associated with combustible dust, machining mist, and toxic fumes, AQE helps customers: Boost Employee Performance: Clean air reduces respiratory strain and fatigue, leading to higher retention, improved morale, and better overall performance. Minimize Operational Risk: Custom-engineered systems ensure compliance and drastically reduce the risk of industrial fires or explosions. Increase Machine Longevity: Removing particulates from the air prevents premature equipment wear and reduces unscheduled downtime.A Proven, Collaborative Engineering ProcessAQE distinguishes itself through a rigorous, five-phase partnership model that ensures every system is "right-sized" for the specific facility: Discovery, Site Requirements, Production Integration, Installation, and Ongoing Support. This focus on production integration ensures that clean air solutions enhance, rather than hinder, daily manufacturing workflows.Looking Toward the Next Five YearsAs AQE enters its next phase, the company continues to partner with industry-leading manufacturers, including Camfil APC, Scientific Dust Collectors, US Duct, and Nederman. With consistent year-over-year gains in productivity and a growing team of forward-thinking professionals, AQE is positioned to remain the premier partner for the automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceutical industries, and many more.About Air Quality EngineersAir Quality Engineers (AQE) provides specialized industrial air filtration and dust collection solutions. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, AQE partners with manufacturers to design, install, and maintain systems that protect employees and optimize facility performance.

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