Tracking ICE Arrests Inside California Courts

California’s Judicial Council, which makes policies for the state’s court system, will decide this Friday if courts in the state will be required to collect data on civil arrests inside the state’s courthouses. This comes amidst a rise in arrests by federal immigration officials in or around courthouses throughout the country.

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