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Public Comment Sought for 2027 Maryland State Forest Work Plans

View of mountains in a forest

Monroe Run Overlook in Savage River State Forest. Photo by Melissa Nash, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on the proposed fiscal year 2027 Annual Work Plans for the following state forests: Chesapeake/Pocomoke, Green Ridge, Potomac-Garrett, and Savage River. The comment period concludes May 29, 2026.

Annual work plans help the department identify priorities within the scope of the forests’ long-range management. They address composition, establishment, growth, health, and quality along with construction and maintenance projects.

The public comment period is the final part of a three-step process. The first step includes an internal review by natural resource professionals with expertise in wildlife and fishery habitats, recreation, forest management, water quality, and ecologically significant species. The second includes a review by a local citizens advisory committee. Following the conclusion of the public comment period, each forest manager will review, revise and finalize their specific plan.

Public comments are taken online on the Maryland Forest Service website. The plans go into effect July 1, 2026.

The public can review the state forest annual work plans on the Maryland Forest Service website.

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Public Comment Sought for 2027 Maryland State Forest Work Plans

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