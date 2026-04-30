Suo Wu Joins Stoch Analytics as Chief Product Officer

Modeling for the Stochastic World

The industry has historically operated with fragmented systems across assets, liabilities, and capital. Stoch is able to bring these together into a unified platform” — Suo Wu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stoch Analytics today announced that Suo Wu has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Suo will lead product strategy, platform development, and innovation, with a focus on advancing next-generation solutions across investment strategy, capital management, and asset liability management.“Suo joins us at a pivotal moment as we expand our vision beyond traditional actuarial modeling into a fully integrated insurance decisioning platform,” said Chris Stiefeling, CEO and co-founder of Stoch Analytics. “His experience across both assets and liabilities, combined with a deep understanding of how insurers generate value, will be instrumental in shaping the future of our platform.”Stoch Analytics delivers high-performance stochastic modeling solutions to the global life insurance industry, anchored by its flagship Atlas platform. The company’s technology enables insurers to model, price, value, and project complex portfolios of assets and liabilities at industry-leading speed and scale.Suo brings over a decade of experience spanning insurance investment, asset-liability management, and financial modeling. He has advised leading insurers, reinsurers, and asset managers on strategic asset allocation, balance sheet optimization, and transaction-driven ALM. His work has focused on integrating asset strategies with liability profiles to drive capital efficiency, liquidity management, and long-term profitability.“At its core, insurance is an ALM business,” said Suo. “The industry has historically operated with fragmented systems across assets, liabilities, and capital. Stoch is able to bring these together into a unified platform – where investment decisions, liability dynamics, and risk constraints are modeled and optimized in one place.”Under Suo’s leadership, Stoch Analytics will build on its existing platform to further expand capabilities to:• Perform asset modeling, liability modeling, and capital analytics within a single, high performance, framework• Allow insurers to evaluate investment strategies directly against liability outcomes• Provide dynamic and real-time insights into capital, liquidity, and earnings trade-offs• Deliver a scalable system for enterprise-wide ALM and insurance investment decision-makingThis next phase of product strategy positions Stoch Analytics not only as a leader in actuarial modeling, but as a core operating system for insurance balance sheet management – bridging the gap between liability analytics and investment strategy.About Stoch Analytics LimitedAt Stoch Analytics, we deliver industry-leading modeling solutions to help life insurers navigate the stochastic world. Our flagship Atlas actuarial modeling suite has been in production at top insurers around the globe for more than 20 years. Formerly part of Oliver Wyman, we opened a new chapter by establishing Stoch Analytics in 2023, enabling us to focus on providing software and services for actuarial and risk management applications. For more information, visit www.stochanalytics.com

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