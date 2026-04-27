Creatable Inflatables Transforms Stadium Staging with Custom Inflatable Dome for Ye's $33M 2026 SoFi Performance

Ye's Custom Inflatable Dome for 2026 SoFi Performance

L.A.-based Creatable Inflatables proved the power of U.S. manufacturing, delivering a massive stadium dome for Ye’s 2026 tour on an ultra-tight deadline.

EL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatable Inflatables, a leading manufacturer of custom inflatables based in Los Angeles, successfully designed, manufactured, and installed a 100-foot inflatable sphere in under 10 days for Ye’s highly anticipated performances at SoFi Stadium.

The custom-created structure served as the central visual element for sold-out performances, which drew 80,000 attendees each night. The production achieved record-breaking revenue for the venue, underscoring the project’s scale and operational demands.

A Monumental Build for a Historic Performance

Transforming the stage into a fully immersive visual environment, the 100-foot custom inflatable sphere wrapped the performance in a striking, larger-than-life presence that redefined the concert experience. Engineered to meet both artistic vision and technical precision, the structure balanced creativity with performance. The result was a seamless fusion of form, function, and spectacle.

“This project reflects what’s possible when speed, precision, and collaboration come together,” said Sos Adame, Marketing Director at Creatable Inflatables. “Delivering something of this magnitude in such a short timeframe is a testament to our team and our fully integrated production capabilities.”

Accelerated Production Timeline

Projects of this size typically require extended lead times. For this demanding project, Creatable Inflatables completed the full lifecycle in less than 10 days, from concept alignment through installation.

The accelerated timeline was supported by a fully in-house process, including:

Design and engineering

Material sourcing and printing

Fabrication and assembly

Quality control and testing

By managing every phase of the project internally, Creatable Inflatables eliminates common delays that are often associated with outsourced production. In-house production enables faster timelines, tighter collaboration, and consistent quality.

Precision Collaboration with Creative Teams

Working closely with the production’s creative direction team, the inflatable sphere for Ye’s performances was fully customized to align with the show’s artistic vision. Every detail, from structural integrity to printed graphics, was carefully executed to ensure the sphere delivered visual impact from every vantage point inside the stadium.

This level of customization is critical for:

Live music tours and large-scale productions

Film and television set design

Experiential marketing and brand activations

Stadium-Scale Installation and Operations

In addition to fabrication, Creatable Inflatables managed on-site installation within the complex stadium setting. Execution required coordination with venue operations, adherence to safety protocols, and precise deployment.

Core installation considerations included:

Coordination with stadium teams

Inflation system management and anchoring

Safety compliance and inspections

Multi-day on-site execution

The result was a stable, repeatable structure that performed consistently under high-attendance conditions.

Scalable Solutions Across Industries

While the Ye concerts represent a high-visibility deployment, this project reflects the broader capabilities of Creatable Inflatables across sectors such as:

Entertainment and live events

Sports and large venues

Retail and promotional activations

Corporate events and brand experiences

Museums and educational installations

Creatable Inflatables offers both custom builds and rental solutions, providing flexibility for one-time activations or long-term use.

The Advantage of In-House Manufacturing

The success of this project highlights the advantages of working with a fully in-house inflatables manufacturer:

Faster turnaround times

Greater quality control

Streamlined communication

Reduced production risk

For organizations managing complex and time-sensitive installations, the in-house advantages of Creatable Inflatables support more predictable execution and stronger overall outcomes.

About Creatable Inflatables

Creatable Inflatables has been designing and manufacturing giant custom-made inflatables in the USA since 1984. Known for precision and large-scale visual impact, their giant inflatables are trusted by brands, studios, and event producers nationwide. Clients work directly with in-house designers to create detailed, eye-catching inflatables available for sale or rent, with turnaround times as fast as 48 hours. By avoiding overseas production, they deliver cost savings and quality control.

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