Supporting Environmental Protection Projects

During Earth Week, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that since 2021, New York State has dedicated more than $240 million to support on-farm environmental protection projects and County Soil and Water Conservation District capacity. This includes record funding for the Climate Resilient Farming (CRF) Program, the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program (AgNPS), the Enhanced Nutrient and Methane Management Program (ENMP), and state aid to County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, among others. The AgNPS Program was recently provided with a boost through the State’s Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.

“We are committed to making New York State a leader when it comes to environmental protections and fighting climate change,” Governor Hochul said. “We have not only maintained high levels of funding for critical programs that help our farms with environmental sustainability, but we have also boosted those programs through the Bond Act, thanks to New Yorkers’ support of this targeted investment in our communities. With over $240 million helping our farmers implement real solutions on their farms over the last five years, we are protecting our waterways, enhancing our soil, and offsetting carbon emissions, paving the way for a cleaner, greener New York.”

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The work being done on our farms across the State to sequester carbon, protect water quality, and promote healthy soils is incredible. Our Soil and Water Conservation Districts are such important partners in our environmental goals, helping our farmers to plan for and implement these best practices that not only conserve our natural resources but also help give our farms an economic boost. Cover crops are a great example of this, with more farms across the state adopting this approach to help reduce erosion and runoff, absorb excess nutrients, protect groundwater, and so much more. We are grateful for the additional funds the Bond Act is providing to our AgNPS program specifically, which is helping us to further our reach to even more farms.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “The implementation of nonpoint source agricultural practices are critical to restore and protect New York’s water resources and soil health. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul, these investments will help to ensure farmland protection while helping our agriculture economy thrive. DEC commends the Department of Agriculture and the Soil and Water Conservation Districts for their continued success implementing the Climate Resilient Farming and Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Programs through their local partnerships, technical expertise and on the ground support.”

More than $240 million has been committed in the New York State Budget to help farms implement critical best management practices that improve soil health, protect water quality, sequester carbon, and reduce emissions. This includes:

$65.3 million through the AgNPS Rounds 26 - 30

$82.9 million through the CRF Rounds 6 - 9

$15.8 million through the Enhanced Nutrient and Methane Management Program (ENMP) Round 1

$76.75 million to State Aid to SWCDs

Specifically, as part of that:

Nearly $22.5 million has been dedicated to help farmers plant cover crops to improve soil health, reduce erosion, and sequester carbon

and $2.8 million has been committed to the installation of riparian buffers

$52.5 million has been committed to methane reduction practices

Cover Crops

Cover crops promote soil health and protect water quality. Common cover crops planted in New York State include rye, oats, wheat, radishes, peas, clover, sunflowers and more. The crops, which are typically planted in late fall following the harvest of traditional plantings, improve soil health for the spring. Cover crops add to the time during the year where a living root is improving stability, nutrients, and overall health to the soil. Cover crops also help reduce erosion and runoff, absorb excess nutrients, filter surface water and protect groundwater, add organic matter to soil, reduce weeds, combat pests, and sequester carbon in the soil.

In fact, with New York State supporting the planting of 250,000 acres of cover crops, New York farms will help to sequester approximately 62,700 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents. This is equal to removing approximately 14,265 gas powered cars off the road for one year.

Riparian Buffers

Riparian buffers are strips of vegetation (trees, shrubs or grass) planted next to streams or other waterbodies. By planting vegetation along streams, space is created between the water and upland land uses, which helps to protect the water quality, stream habitat and streambank stabilization; and reduce erosion and sediments; nutrients and other pollutants; and impact from floods.

Over the last five years, New York State’s investments in this area are supporting the installation of 409 acres, or approximately 100 miles, of riparian herbaceous and forest buffers to protect waterways from erosion, filter water quality pollutants, and lower temperatures of surface water bodies.

Methane Reduction

With support from the CRF Program, farmers are investing in systems that reduce the level of methane emissions from the handling of manure, including liquid and solid separation and storage covers and flare systems as a way to facilitate nutrient management for the protection of water quality.

Through the CRF Program, over the last five years, New York State has invested $36.4 million in methane reduction projects, helping to reduce approximately 400,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions. Throughout the life of the CRF program, a total of $94 million has been dedicated to CRF, with nearly half of that, $40.8 million, being committed to methane reduction practice systems.

In addition to the CRF Program, the ENMP is helping dairy farmers invest in manure and feed management systems to reduce even more methane emissions. An additional $15.8 million was awarded to 22 farms for innovative manure and feed management systems for an estimated reduction of 120,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents.

County Soil and Water Conservation Districts

These best management practice systems are made possible through the State’s strong partnerships with the 58 County Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs), which are recognized as local leaders in conservation and are working to address environmental concerns and conserve New York State’s natural resources.

Since 2021, the State has invested more than $75 million in the SWCDs, who work with New York’s farmers to plan for and implement CRF and AgNPS projects on the farm that help producers meet their business goals while conserving the state's natural resources. The SWCD teams have the technical abilities to assist farmers to adopt best practices, including planting cover crops, implementing manure and methane management systems, and installing riparian buffers, which can provide valuable crop nutrients, aid in the health of the soil that sustains those crops, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and protect water quality and stream habitat.

In addition to assisting farmers, SWCDs work with local communities to improve environmental resiliency and sustainability. SWCDs lend their technical expertise to municipalities to manage stormwater, implement green infrastructure projects, protect stream corridors, manage invasive species, and more.

View photos of some of the cover crop projects implemented by SWCD teams across New York State. Watch a video from the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets highlighting the importance and impact of cover crops.

New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee Chair Matt Brower said, “The funds that have been provided to farmers through Climate Resilient Farming and the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Programs have helped them install conservation practices that they might not have been able to install otherwise. I can’t say enough about the benefits from using cover crops. We have used cover crops on our farm for several years and I keep looking for new ways to incorporate the practice into our crop rotation. We have noticed that, not only is it an effective way to control erosion, protect water quality and improve soil health, but it also benefits wildlife in the area. With the expert assistance from the Soil and Water Conservation District, it is one of the most effective of all conservation measures to adopt.”

Additional SWCD Program successes over the last five years include:

445 acres of wetland restoration projects to protect wildlife habitat, floodplains, and ecosystem services that directly benefit downstream water quality and community resiliency.

10,536 acres of residue and tillage management via mulch till, no till, strip till or direct seeding to control soil erosion, reduce run-off, and enhance soil health.

13,434 feet of streambank and shoreline protection projects and 80 stream crossings to stabilize and revegetate areas prone to flood damage and reduce livestock access to water resources.

30,080 feet of irrigation pipeline installed to support irrigation water management systems that control the rate, amount, placement, and timing of irrigation water to ensure efficient use of water and control runoff.

The New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, in coordination with the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee, administers the CRF, AgNPS, and ENMP Programs through its Land and Water Division, which works to protect New York's land and water resources through farmland protection, farmland conservation, and proactive environmental stewardship. The CRF and AgNPS Programs function as part of the Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) framework, a broader effort that helps farmers achieve higher levels of environmental stewardship and more efficient, cost-effective farming systems.

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “Investing in sustainable, resilient farming practices is essential to addressing the impacts of climate change. By properly nurturing the health of our soil, safeguarding our fragile water supply and reducing emissions, we are protecting our farmlands so they can continue to nourish communities and support good-paying jobs for generations. Thank you to Governor Hochul and my legislative colleagues for their commitment to the Environmental Protection Fund.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “New York continues to make significant investments in on-farm environmental protection, working alongside our County Soil and Water Conservation Districts. By keeping the focus on soil health, water quality, and methane emission reduction, NY farmers are delivering measurable results in our quest to address the impacts of climate change. As we are striving to achieve the state’s climate protection goals, with these supports NY agriculture is already playing a vital role.”

Governor’s Commitment to Climate Mitigation on Farms

The Governor’s FY27 Executive Budget Proposal provides $425 million for the Environmental Protection Fund, with $83 million for agricultural programs that are helping farms to implement environmentally sustainable practices and combat climate change. This includes investments in grant programs that conserve farmland, boost farm resiliency and provide additional aid to New York’s County Soil and Water Conservation Districts.