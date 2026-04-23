Managed Labor Solutions Appoints Nick Coles Vice President Sales & Operations

Nick Coles the new Vice President of Sales and Operations

Nick is the driving force behind the MLS growth engine!

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managed Labor Solutions (MLS), a leading provider of outsourced labor management services to the rental car industry and a subsidiary of Horizon Facility Services (HFS), today announced the promotion of Nick Coles to Vice President of Sales & Operations.In his expanded role, Coles will continue to lead the development of strategic customer partnerships while serving as a critical bridge between MLS’s field associates and its operations management team. His mandate reflects MLS’s continued focus on operational excellence, consistent service delivery, and long-term customer success across the company’s national footprint of more than 150 rental car service sites and 6,500 employees. Coles joined MLS seven years ago and has been instrumental in the company’s growth during that period. He is widely recognized within the organization for his strong customer relationships, hands-on leadership style, and ability to drive results across complex, multi-site operations.“Nick has been a driving force behind MLS’s success for years,” said Bob Vitale, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Managed Labor Solutions. “He has grown tremendously—both personally and professionally—during his time with us, and has earned this appointment through consistent performance, integrity, and a genuine commitment to our customers and our people. I could not be prouder of Nick, and I have every confidence he will continue to elevate our organization in this new role.”Coles resides in Tampa, Florida with his wife, Kylie, and their two sons.

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