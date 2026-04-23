SheetDog Brings the Fastest AI-Powered Financial Modeling to Google Sheets

SheetDog Lets You Build and Update Models With AI

New Chrome extension puts frontier AI modeling tools directly into the spreadsheet finance teams already use.

SheetDog is frontier AI in the perfect workspace for finance.” — A SheetDog representative

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SheetDog, a Chrome extension that brings frontier AI to Google Sheets to make financial modeling dramatically faster, is now live in the Chrome Web Store . Powered by Anthropic's Claude, SheetDog is the AI tool for Google Sheets built specifically for the finance function.While nearly every white-collar function has been transformed by AI, finance teams have been left behind. General-purpose AI tools don't understand how a DCF, three-statement model, LBO, or SaaS revenue model is structured, how inputs should be formatted, or how an analyst actually works inside a spreadsheet. And while AI-native modeling tools exist for Excel, finance teams in Google Sheets have had almost nothing. SheetDog was built to close that gap — bringing Claude directly into Google Sheets, the collaborative and tech-forward platform that modern finance teams increasingly rely on.SheetDog's core features:AI-powered model building in Google Sheets. Describe a model in plain English and SheetDog constructs it — tabs, structure, formulas, and formatting — directly in Google Sheets. Build DCFs, three-statement models, LBOs, comps, expense models, P&Ls, balance sheet rollforwards, revenue models, cohort and SaaS models, and operating budgets from a single prompt.AI editing and formatting. Make targeted changes — "add a YoY growth row below revenue," "format this model with our standard font and header colors" — and SheetDog applies formulas, values, and formatting directly using the user's own defined style preferences, so output stays consistent across the team. Hours of tedious formatting work — header styling, font colors, number formats across tabs — become a single prompt.Sophisticated formula tracing and AI Explanation. Open trace precedents to pull up a keyboard-navigable panel of precedents or dependents. SheetDog's AI crawls the full model structure to understand what each number actually means — press "AI Explanation" and get the full story in plain English, traced back through every input that feeds it. It's the fastest way to understand how an unfamiliar model works.Format cycles. A single keystroke cycles through user-defined sets of colors, number formats, or styles. Purpose-built for color-coding inputs, hardcodes, and assumptions in financial models.Extensive hotkey platform. A deep library of keyboard shortcuts including Excel-style Alt sequences and Ctrl chords to keep modeling speed at the fingertips, not the mouse."SheetDog is frontier AI in the perfect workspace for finance," said a SheetDog representative. "Finance teams can finally build new models, update existing ones, diagnose unfamiliar workbooks in minutes, and move through every spreadsheet at keyboard speed — with AI that actually understands how a model is built. Finance has been waiting for the AI revolution. SheetDog is proof that it's finally here."SheetDog is built for security. The extension uses minimal, per-file access permissions rather than blanket access to a user's Google Drive. Spreadsheet data is sent directly from the user's browser to the AI provider — it never touches SheetDog's servers.For enterprise customers, SheetDog supports routing AI requests through the organization's own Claude deployment. Enterprises running their own Claude proxy — with MCP servers already connected to internal data sources — can point SheetDog at it, so sensitive data flows through the organization's own infrastructure and is returned as spreadsheet operations. SheetDog also supports org-level API key management and per-organization permission controls.The extension is available now at sheetdog.app About SheetDogSheetDog brings frontier AI to Google Sheets, making financial modeling dramatically faster for the finance teams that depend on it. Powered by Anthropic's Claude, SheetDog combines frontier AI with finance-native tooling to help analysts build production models faster, diagnose unfamiliar workbooks in minutes, and maintain consistent formatting across their work. SheetDog is bringing the productivity gains of modern AI to the finance function. SheetDog was founded in 2026 and is based in New York City.

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