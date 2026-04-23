TACTO Desk Object Brings Playful Interaction to Modern Workspaces

TACTO is an award-winning desk object designed by Yuhan Gu, exploring playful interaction and biomorphic form in everyday workspace environments

Award-winning TACTO transforms everyday desk organization into a tactile, sculptural experience inspired by natural forms and user interaction.

TACTO explores how everyday objects can become more engaging through interaction, transforming simple desk organization into a tactile and expressive experience” — Yuhan Gu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As modern workspaces continue to evolve beyond purely functional environments, designer Yuhan Gu introduces TACTO, an award-winning desk object that transforms everyday organization into a playful and tactile experience.

Recognized by both the International Design Awards (IDA) and the Good Design Award, TACTO explores how small-scale objects can enhance emotional engagement and interaction within daily routines. Rather than acting as a passive tool, the design encourages users to engage with it intuitively through touch and placement.

Inspired by natural forms, TACTO adopts a soft, biomorphic silhouette reminiscent of a cactus. This organic language contrasts with the rigid, conventional aesthetics of typical desk accessories, offering a more approachable and expressive presence within the workspace.

At its core, the project investigates the relationship between functionality and emotional resonance. By merging practical use with sculptural qualities, TACTO operates not only as a memo holder but also as a visual and tactile object that enhances the atmosphere of a desk environment.

The design reflects a broader shift in contemporary work culture, where personalization and sensory experience are becoming increasingly important. As workspaces transition from purely utilitarian setups to more curated and expressive environments, objects like TACTO play a role in shaping how users interact with their surroundings.

Originally developed as a concept-driven product, TACTO also demonstrates strong potential for retail adaptation. Its balance between playful identity and practical functionality positions it within a growing category of design-forward consumer objects that bridge everyday use and artistic expression.

For more information, images, and project details, please visit: https://www.ivanstudio.online/cactusboard

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