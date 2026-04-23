Spice Island Beach Resort Redefines Corporate Gatherings

Spice Island Beach Resort in Grenada St. Andrew’s Meeting Room

Award-winning Grenada resort extends its acclaimed personalized service to the corporate space as a premier destination for meetings and events

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With companies increasingly turning to restorative, distraction-free locations for strategic planning and executive alignment, Spice Island Beach Resort has completed a comprehensive upgrade of its meetings and events offerings, positioning the property as one of the Caribbean’s leading destinations for leadership retreats.To celebrate the launch of its enhanced meetings experience, the resort is extending a limited-time incentive for planners: groups that book by June 30 will receive 20% off their room rental fee using promo code: CONFERENCE20.The resort’s repositioning comes at a time when the region is seeing notable growth in corporate travel. According to the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, bookings for executive retreats and group programs increased 21% from 2023 to 2024, driven in large part by companies seeking stronger cohesion and more intentional leadership off-sites.The resort’s new offerings include two redesigned venues tailored specifically to today’s hybrid work and leadership collaboration needs:St. Andrew’s Meeting Room: Accommodates up to 50 attendees, featuring 4K teleconferencing, multi-screen presentation capability, and modular layouts for both plenary and breakout formatsSt. Mark’s Boardroom: A 12-person executive suite with advanced soundproofing, privacy controls and executive workstations designed for confidential negotiations and strategic planning“We’re seeing a meaningful shift in how leadership teams gather,” said Sheldon Keens-Douglas, Resort Manager of Spice Island Beach Resort. “Executives want the clarity and focus of an off-site without the formality or fatigue of a traditional conference environment. Our location on Grand Anse Beach offers a tranquil setting that naturally supports better productivity while inspiring creative thinking and more meaningful connections.”Emerging research supports this philosophy. A Stanford University study found that creative problem-solving ability increases by up to 60% when individuals engage with nature. Beyond technology and meeting design, Spice Island Beach Resort integrates elements that enhance executive well-being and productivity, including:Custom wellness sessions such as morning beachfront meditation, guided movement breaksPerformance-focused culinary menus designed to maintain consistent energy throughout working sessionsEvening experiences that transition seamlessly into casual networking and team bondingBy uniting purpose-built meeting spaces with intentional wellness design, Spice Island Beach Resort offers leadership teams a setting where clear thinking and cohesive decision-making can thrive. Dedicated in-house retreat planners are available to tailor programming to each organization’s objectives, from strategic alignment workshops to culture-building experiences.For more information on Spice Island Beach Resort, visit spiceislandbeachresort.com.About Spice Island Beach ResortSpice Island Beach Resort is perennially rated as the definitive, 21st century luxury Caribbean retreat. The resort features 64 elegantly appointed suites, including 17 with private swimming pools, in addition to 32 luxurious beachfront suites. This independent, local family-owned all-inclusive property has won numerous regional and international awards, including the coveted AAA Five Diamond and Michelin Key ratings. Spice Island Beach Resort is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World. For further information, visit www.spiceislandbeachresort.com

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