CTO to Launch Scholarship Fund for Caribbean Women in Tourism

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) will launch a new scholarship fund dedicated to empowering the next generation of Caribbean women in tourism at its Caribbean Women in Tourism Leadership Dinner & Awards on June 1.Titled “From Her to Her: From Today’s Female Leaders to Tomorrow’s Tourism Stars,” the program will provide annual support for a promising female student from the Caribbean pursuing studies and a career in tourism. All proceeds from the June 1 event will directly fund the scholarship through the CTO Foundation.The dinner and awards ceremony at the InterContinental New York Times Square during Caribbean Week in New York will honor leading female luminaries in Caribbean tourism. Honorees will include ministers and directors of tourism from across the region, recipients of the Secretary-General’s Distinguished Service Awards, and inductees into a new Hall of Fame designation recognizing outstanding leadership.“As the first female secretary-general of CTO, fostering opportunities for women in tourism is both a professional priority and a personal passion,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO secretary-general. “This scholarship embodies the spirit of mentorship, legacy and opportunity. We are investing in the talent that will shape the future of our region’s most vital industry.”Jacqueline Johnson, Chairman of the CTO Foundation, added: “This initiative effectively captures the spirit of mentorship and the legacy we aim to build. The CTO Foundation team looks forward to a successful launch and to supporting the next generation of Caribbean women leaders in tourism.”Valued partners, including Virgin Voyages, Diamonds International and TRÈFLE, have already committed support, with Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority sponsoring the dinner event. The initiative reflects a broader commitment to gender equity and leadership development across Caribbean tourism.The Caribbean Women in Tourism Leadership Dinner & Awards is part of Caribbean Week 2026 celebrations. Tickets are US $199 per person. Space is limited and registration for the dinner closes on Friday, May 22.Caribbean Week in New York is supported by the following sponsors:Platinum Elite: United States Virgin IslandsGold Elite: Antigua & Barbuda, British Virgin IslandsGold: The Bahamas, St. KittsSilver: Sandals, Global Ports Holding, SITABronze: Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Sojern, Travel & Adventure Show, Trove Tourism Development AdvisorsContributing Sponsors: Diamonds International, Expedia Group, Travel Unity, TRÈFLE (British Virgin Islands), Virgin VoyagesRegional Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase Sponsors: Inter-American Development Bank, Carnival Corporation, Royal CaribbeanFor more information about the dinner and awards, visit https://forms.gle/m5cmQBVaT5hir2sp7 For more about Caribbean Week in New York, visit caribbeanweek.onecaribbean.org About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism — One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

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