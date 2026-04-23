Canyon State RV Grows Its Phoenix Showroom by 2,500 Square Feet

The company is expanding its new showroom to create more room for customers to explore camper shells, truck accessories, RV parts, & related services in person.

This expansion gives customers more room to compare products in person and find the right fit for their truck or RV.” — Steve Silverstein, Founder

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC announced the 2,500-square-foot expansion of its new showroom in Phoenix, AZ creating more room for customers to explore products in person and work directly with the team on truck and RV upgrades. From its Bell Road location, the company serves customers with camper shells, truck accessories, RV parts, and above-the-chassis RV services.

The added space supports a more hands-on shopping experience for customers looking for camper shells in Phoenix, AZ. Canyon State RV offers aluminum, commercial, fiberglass, Flated Air, RSI Smart Cap, used camper shell, and Venturous truck top options, along with add-ons such as roof racks, interior lighting, and other customization features.

The showroom expansion also reflects the company’s broader product and service mix. In addition to camper shells and truck accessories, Canyon State RV offers RV parts, RV service and repair, RV solar, and Torklift camper tie downs, giving truck and RV owners a single destination for a wide range of vehicle-related needs.

A Message From the Owner

"This expansion gives our customers more room to look at products up close, ask questions, and make confident decisions about what fits their truck or RV. We want the showroom experience to reflect the range of products and support we provide every day." said Steve Silverstein, Founder.

About Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC

Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is located at 1818 W. Bell Rd. 130B Phx AZ, offering camper shells, truck accessories, RV parts, and above-the-chassis RV services. Its website highlights camper shell categories such as aluminum, commercial, fiberglass, Flated Air, RSI Smart Cap, used, and Venturous options, alongside RV parts, repair, solar, and tie-down solutions for customers in Phoenix and surrounding Arizona communities.

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