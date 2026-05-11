Advanced Digital Automotive Group Heads to the 2026 ASTA Expo in Raleigh-Durham

Advanced Digital Automotive Group announces its participation in the 2026 ASTA Expo in Raleigh-Durham, NC, connecting with auto repair professionals nationwide.

The 2026 ASTA Expo is a great opportunity for us to connect with auto repair professionals and show how the right digital strategy can transform their business.” — Paul Donahue, CEO

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group, a division of Advanced Digital Media Services providing specialized digital marketing solutions for the automotive industry, has announced its participation in the 2026 ASTA Expo taking place in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

The ASTA Expo is one of the automotive service industry’s most recognized trade events, bringing together shop owners, service professionals, vendors, and industry leaders from across the country. ADAG’s participation represents a direct opportunity to engage with the auto repair community, demonstrate the value of purpose-built digital marketing strategies, and strengthen relationships with existing and prospective clients in a face-to-face setting.

Advanced Digital Automotive Group offers SEO for Auto Repair Service alongside content writing, web development, and SEO services, all tailored to businesses operating in the automotive sector. The division has built a track record of helping auto body repair shops, automotive mechanical repair businesses, auto detailing companies, auto paint protection specialists, and window tinting shops rank at the top of Google search results for their target keywords.

Attending the 2026 ASTA Expo reflects ADAG’s continued investment in the automotive industry and its commitment to being present where shop owners and service professionals gather to learn, connect, and grow.

A Message From the Owner

“The 2026 ASTA Expo is a great opportunity for us to connect directly with auto repair professionals and show how the right digital strategy can genuinely transform their business. We look forward to meeting shop owners, learning what challenges they face, and sharing what we’ve built specifically for this industry.”

said Paul Donahue, CEO

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a division of Advanced Digital Media Services located at 4500 140th Ave. North #180 101, Clearwater, FL 33762 , providing specialized digital marketing solutions for businesses in the automotive industry. The company offers services including search engine optimization, content writing, web development, and graphic design across markets that include auto body repair, automotive mechanical repair, auto detailing, auto paint protection, and window tinting. For more information, contact the team at (877) 237-6969 or sales@advdms.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.