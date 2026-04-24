EOS Surfaces Awarded Technology Breakthrough Designation with Premier, Inc.

The only EPA-registered patient overbed table, EOScu is clinically proven to actively kill >99.9% of deadly bacteria, including drug resistant strains like MRSA, even after recontamination. EOScu improves patient safety, reduces bioburden and HAIs, and reduces costs. EOS Surfaces manufactures Preventive Biocidal EOScu in Norfolk, VA, USA. EOScu Patient Overbed Table | Clincially proven to help keep patients safer, reduce bioburden and incidents of infection, and save money.

EPA-Registered EOScu Overbed Table kills disease-causing bacteria and reduces healthcare-associated infections, saving lives and saving money.

Premier’s Technology Breakthrough Designation is a meaningful validation of EPA-registered, novel EOScu and its role in improving patient safety, reducing HAIs, saving lives, and saving money.” — Ken Trinder, CEO

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EOS Surfaces has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement and Technology Breakthrough Designation for Furniture and Systems, Seating and Accessories with Premier, Inc. Effective March 15, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for EOScu | Preventive Biocidal Surface Overbed Tables.

“Receiving Premier’s Technology Breakthrough Designation is a meaningful validation of EOScu's role in improving patient safety,” said Ken Trinder, CEO of EOS Surfaces and the inventor of the biocidal product. “In today’s healthcare environment, providers are being asked to do more with less, while the stakes for patient safety have never been higher. EOScu reflects our belief that innovation should serve a deeper purpose: protecting people at their most vulnerable. By continuously reducing microbial burden and decreasing the risk of pathogen transmission, we’re helping create spaces where healing is supported, not compromised.”

EOScu is a revolutionary, EPA-registered self-sanitizing surface that has helped protect patients and their families for over 10 years. EOScu is a copper-infused solid surface that actively and continuously kills disease-causing pathogens. It starts working immediately and persists for the life of the product. Proven effective by both bench science and clinical trials, EOScu actively reduces infections by continuously lowering bioburden. Unlike any other furniture choice, EOScu provides a measurable return on investment by saving your facility the costs of treating infections. It’s the only product of its kind—no coating, no reapplications—just continuous, lasting efficacy for the life of the product without the need for additional investments or human intervention.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.

ABOUT EOS SURFACES | EOS Surfaces, LLC is a medical materials developer and manufacturer in Norfolk, VA specializing in EPA-registered self-sanitizing surfaces. The company has developed novel and proprietary processes for embedding biocidal cuprous oxide into a polymer matrix, creating self-sanitizing and biocidal surfaces for use in hospitals and healthcare facilities as part of their infection prevention protocol. Compatible with all infection prevention processes on the market (including chemical and UV), EOScu is the only practical intervention that is continuously self-sanitizing without requiring additional human intervention and training. Published, peer-reviewed clinical trials show statistically significant reductions in actual incidents of healthcare associated infection and maintained as well as overall lower mean bioburden beyond 24 hours. The company also developed Health. Care. | An Educational Blog that serves as a unique and valuable resource for patients, physicians and the hospital C-suite. For more info, visit http://eoscu.com/.

EOScu | Impact and Potential

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