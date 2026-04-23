BNB Plus Corp. Completes Historic $1.2 Million LineaDNA™ Order

BNB Plus (NASDAQ: BNBX) completes record $1.2M LineaRx order, showcasing scalable DNA manufacturing capabilities. LineaRx achieves new production milestone with zero batch failures, reinforcing strength of LineaDNA platform.

BNB Plus Corp. (NASDAQ:BNBX)

Our ability to consistently execute at scale underscores the strength and commercial readiness of the LineaDNA platform.” — Clay Shorrock, CEO of BNB Plus Corp.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BNB Plus Corp. (Nasdaq: BNBX) ("BNB Plus" or the "Company"), today announced that its biopharmaceutical subsidiary, LineaRx, Inc. ("LineaRx"), has successfully completed production of its largest order in LineaRx history.BNB Plus Corp. (Nasdaq: BNBX) is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the comprehensive profile at https://b2idigital.com/bnbx The $1.2 million order, originally announced in January 2026 with shipments completing in early May 2026, was produced at historically higher margins with zero batch failures, demonstrating the technical excellence and manufacturing reliability of the LineaDNA platform for large-scale cell-free DNA production. Notably, the Company achieved a production cadence of more than 1.5 grams per week during fulfillment of this order, a new record for LineaRx and a further demonstration of the platform's scalability and manufacturing maturity."The successful completion of our largest LineaDNA order to date represents a meaningful milestone for LineaRx and for BNB Plus," said Clay Shorrock, President and Chief Executive Officer of BNB Plus. "LineaDNA continues to demonstrate proven demand from leading genetic medicine and in vitro diagnostic developers. Our ability to consistently execute at scale underscores the strength and commercial readiness of the platform."Strategic ReviewAs previously announced on April 20, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a formal review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The Company continues to execute on its strategic and operating initiatives during the review process.“As we continue our strategic alternatives review, we expect the compelling fundamentals of the LineaRx business will be central to our evaluation,” continued Shorrock.The Company does not intend to provide updates on the strategic review until its Board of Directors has approved a specific transaction or otherwise determines that disclosure is appropriate or required by law and there can be no assurance that the review of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction being announced or consummated.About BNB Plus Corp.BNB Plus unlocks streamlined access to the Binance ecosystem, delivering non-directional yield strategies and long BNB exposure, powering the future of blockchain through a transparent, actively managed BNB treasury. The Company’s differentiated strategy blends sophisticated DeFi yield generation with Binance-native opportunities, unlocking access to high-performance digital assets for investors traditionally excluded from the space. Formerly Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., BNB Plus continues to commercialize the Company’s proprietary nucleic acid production solutions for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics markets.About LineaDNALineaDNA is LineaRx's proprietary cell-free DNA production platform offering a superior alternative to conventional plasmid-based methods. Leveraging the company's expertise in large-scale PCR, LineaDNA produces high-fidelity DNA free of adventitious sequences with rapid scalability and chemical modification compatibility. The platform generates DNA constructs from 100 base pairs to 20 kilobases in quantities from milligrams to grams under RUO, GLP, and GMP quality standards, serving genetic medicine and diagnostic markets.Forward Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “potential,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and address various matters including, without limitation, future financial and operating conditions and performance, anticipated ability to produce and ship LineaDNA deliveries, the future operating performance of the Company's LineaRx subsidiary and/or the LineaDNA platform, the Company’s strategic review process, the entry into or completion of any strategic alternative transaction and the ability to maximize shareholder value, as well as other projections or statements of plans and objectives.These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the Board of Directors’ review of strategic alternatives, including the ability to identify or consummate a suitable strategic alternative, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements, including without limitation, the minimum closing bid price requirement for its common stock, the Company’s ability to maintain its listing of securities on Nasdaq, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of its digital asset treasury strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions, risks relating to the Company’s operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of BNB and other cryptocurrencies, the illiquidity of the OBNB trust units owned by the Company, risks related to the Company’s ability to raise and deploy capital effectively, risks relating to an unproven yield generation strategy, the unknown future customer demand for DNA produced by its LineaRx subsidiary and/or its LineaDNA platform, the unknown future amount of revenues and profits that will result from its LineaRx subsidiary and/or its LineaDNA platform, the risk that the price of the Company’s common stock may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds, risks related to a determination that the Company’s digital assets are classified as a “security” under federal securities laws and/or the Company is inadvertently deemed an “investment company” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the Company does and will operate, risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, risks related to the unknown returns, liquidity and/or token accumulation that the Company’s BNB treasury strategy will generate, risks relating to market volatility, cybersecurity and custody of digital assets, potential changes in laws or accounting standards relating to cryptocurrency, and regulatory developments affecting BNB or other digital assets, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.Visit www.BNB.plus for more information.ContactsInvestor Relations:John Ragozzino Jr., CFA BnB@icrinc.comWeb: www.BNB.plus X: BNBX_CorpMedia:

BNB Plus Corp. (Nasdaq: BNBX) announced that its biopharmaceutical subsidiary, LineaRx, Inc., has completed production of its $1.2 million LineaDNA order.

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