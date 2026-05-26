Phio Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHIO) to showcase INTASYL® siRNA platform and PH-762 oncology program during Renmark investor event. Phio highlights non-surgical skin cancer treatment potential of PH-762 in live investor presentation and Q&A session.

Live Presentation and Q&A: Thursday, May 28, 2026, 12 PM EDT

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

We believe INTASYL represents a differentiated and promising approach in immuno-oncology.” — Robert Bitterman, CEO & Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio Pharmaceuticals announced today that Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, will present an overview of the Company’s INTASYLsiRNA platform, including its lead clinical candidate PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous carcinomas. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the company’s profile at https://b2idigital.com/phio-pharmaceuticals “We look forward to participating in the Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow, where we will discuss why we believe INTASYL represents a differentiated and promising approach in immuno-oncology,” said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals.Phio’s presentation and live Q&A will take place on Thursday May 28, 2026, at 12 PM EDT in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc.REGISTER HERE: Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow NASDAQ – PHIO | Event Registration | Renmark Financial CommunicationsPlease Note: If the link does not work, please copy and paste into your browser. To ensure smooth connectivity, please access the link above using the latest version of Google Chrome.A replay of the event may be accessed on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio’s INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body’s immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio’s lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company’s website, www.phiopharma.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “intends,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “indicates,” “plans,” “expects,” “suggests,” “may,” “would,” “should,” “potential,” “designed to,” “will,” “ongoing,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “could” and similar references, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements, which include statements, among other things, regarding the anticipated benefits of our INTASYL™ RNAi platform, the results from our ongoing clinical trials, our expectations that our cash runway will extend into the first half of 2027, our expectations regarding timing of FDA submissions intended to propose and seek guidance for next steps in clinical study design for PH-762, our expectations that such FDA submissions and any related FDA meetings will clarify next steps in advancing the PH-762 development program, details regarding our planned non-clinical toxicology study, and our ability to support ongoing clinical development, operational requirements and strategic initiatives with the capital we currently have on hand, are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of future FDA interactions on the development of our product candidates; the impact to our business and operations by inflationary pressures; recession fears; the development of our product candidates, results from our nonclinical, preclinical and clinical activities, our ability to execute on business strategies, our ability to develop our product candidates with collaboration partners, and the success of any such collaborations, the timeline and duration for advancing our product candidates into clinical development, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, the success of our efforts to commercialize our product candidates if approved, our ability to manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical activities, and for commercial use if approved, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our technology platform, our ability to obtain future financing, market and other conditions and those risks identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption “Risk Factors” and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.Contact:Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Jennifer Phillips: jphillips@phiopharma.comCorporate AffairsRenmark Financial Communications Inc.James R. Kautz: jkautz@renmarkfinancial.comTel: (416)-644-2020 or (212)-812-7680Additional Contact:

Phio Pharmaceuticals to present its INTASYL® siRNA platform and PH-762 program at the Renmark Live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on May 28, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.