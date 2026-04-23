Bemer Motor Cars Marks 41 Years Serving Houston Drivers

Bemer Motor Cars is recognizing 41 years in business after its March anniversary, reflecting a legacy that began in 1985 and continues in Houston.

Bemer Motor Cars (NASDAQ:BMC)

Forty-one years in business is a meaningful milestone, and we are proud to keep serving Houston drivers with experienced care and accurate diagnostics.” — Ismael Martinez, Owner

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bemer Motor Cars is recognizing 41 years in business following its March anniversary, marking more than four decades since the company opened in March 1985. Today, Bemer Motor Cars continues serving drivers in Houston, TX through a long-established operation that includes service, collision repair, and vehicle sales.

What began as a BMW-focused shop has grown into a broader European auto repair and collision center for drivers who want dealership-level expertise in an independent setting. The company’s current operation includes European service, collision repair, and pre-owned vehicle sales, reflecting how the business has expanded while staying rooted in specialized automotive care.

The business remains based at 9201 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77063, United States, where customers can reach the team by phone or email for service support. Bemer’s service operation includes factory-trained, ASE-certified technicians and OEM diagnostic and programming systems, and company source materials also note a five-bay quick lube center offering oil changes and maintenance without an appointment.

Reaching 41 years in business reflects both the longevity of the company and the trust it has built with generations of drivers across the Houston market. From its early beginnings in BMW service to its present-day role as a full-scale dealership alternative for European vehicles, Bemer Motor Cars continues moving forward with the same focus on experienced care, clear communication, and accurate diagnostics.

A Message From the Owner

"Reaching 41 years in business is a meaningful milestone for our team. We are grateful for the trust Houston drivers have placed in us over the years, and we remain focused on experienced care, accurate diagnostics, and a straightforward service experience."

said Ismael Martinez, Owner.

About Bemer Motor Cars

Bemer Motor Cars is a Houston automotive business founded in March 1985. The company operates from a single location and provides European vehicle service, collision repair, and pre-owned vehicle sales, supported by factory-trained technicians, ASE-certified staff, and OEM diagnostic and programming equipment.

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