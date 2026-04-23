Asphalt Supply Operations Supported by Large Production Network

Baldwin Paving

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Operating nine asphalt plants and two material terminals, Baldwin Paving Co., Inc. maintains a high-capacity asphalt supply division serving ongoing construction demand in Atlanta, GA. Production and storage facilities support consistent availability of hot mix asphalt for internal use and external distribution.Serving contractors, developers, and municipalities, this supply structure supports project timelines across Atlanta, GA. Availability of materials across multiple sites enables coordination of roadway work, commercial builds, and infrastructure activities that require consistent asphalt delivery.Producing approximately 1.4 million tons annually, operations include plant-based manufacturing and terminal storage handling bituminous materials. Coordination between plant output and terminal reserves supports scheduling across Atlanta, GA, while maintaining supply continuity for paving operations.Supporting commercial and civil work, this structure aligns with project requirements handled by each commercial paving contractor operating in Atlanta, GA . Material access across locations enables work ranging from resurfacing to large-scale construction without disruption in supply flow.Maintaining consistent output across multiple production sites requires coordination between crews, equipment, and delivery schedules. Daily plant operations, material handling processes, and transportation planning contribute to ongoing supply availability. This structure supports scheduling demands tied to active construction work while maintaining alignment between material production and on-site paving requirements across projects in Atlanta, GA.For more information, visit: https://www.baldwin-paving.com/ Company Profile: Baldwin Paving Co., Inc., established in 1979, performs heavy civil construction, commercial paving, and roadway development. Operations include bridge work, asphalt placement, and partnerships with contractors, developers, and municipalities across multiple project types and construction environments.

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