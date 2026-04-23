Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Overview Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Expected to grow to $28.27 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Cancer Tumor Profiling market to surpass $27 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Medical Laboratory Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $237 billion by 2030, with Cancer Tumor Profiling to represent around 11% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,318 billion by 2030, the Cancer Tumor Profiling market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the cancer tumor profiling market in 2030, valued at $11 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of precision medicine and personalized oncology therapies, rising investments in cancer research and advanced diagnostic technologies, growing awareness and early detection initiatives, expanding healthcare infrastructure and advanced laboratory capabilities, and increasing demand for targeted treatment strategies across countries such as the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cancer tumor profiling market in 2030, valued at $10 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for personalized medicine, advancements in genomic and molecular profiling technologies, growing adoption of precision oncology practices in healthcare institutions, strong presence of domestic biotechnology and diagnostic companies, expanding healthcare infrastructure with a focus on cancer care, and supportive government initiatives and funding for cancer research and early detection programs.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market In 2030?

The cancer tumor profiling market is segmented by cancer type into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, ovarian cancer, stomach cancer, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, and other cancer types. The breast cancer market will be the largest segment of the cancer tumor profiling market segmented by cancer type, accounting for 27% or $7 billion of the total in 2030. The breast cancer market will be supported by the increasing adoption of cancer tumor profiling by healthcare providers for personalized treatment planning, growing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide, rising awareness of early detection and precision medicine, advancements in genomic and molecular profiling technologies, expanding research and clinical trials focused on breast cancer, and supportive government initiatives promoting cancer diagnostics and personalized healthcare.

The cancer tumor profiling market is segmented by technology into next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), microarray, and other technologies. The next-generation sequencing (NGS) market will be the largest segment of the cancer tumor profiling market segmented by technology, accounting for 41% or $11 billion of the total in 2030. The next-generation sequencing (NGS) market will be supported by the increasing adoption of cancer tumor profiling by healthcare providers and research institutions by healthcare providers and research institutions, growing demand for personalized and precision oncology treatments, advancements in high-throughput sequencing technologies, rising focus on early detection and accurate cancer diagnosis, expanding use in clinical trials and drug development, and supportive government initiatives promoting cancer research and precision medicine.

The cancer tumor profiling market is segmented by process type into genomics, proteomics, epigenetics, and other types. The genomics market will be the largest segment of the cancer tumor profiling market segmented by process type, accounting for 47% or $12 billion of the total in 2030. The genomics market will be supported by the increasing adoption of cancer tumor profiling by research and clinical institutions, growing demand for personalized cancer therapies, advancements in next-generation sequencing technologies, rising investments in precision oncology, expanding use in early cancer detection and monitoring, and supportive government initiatives promoting cancer research and innovative diagnostic technologies.

The cancer tumor profiling market is segmented by application into personalized medicine, diagnostics, biomarker discovery, prognostics, and research applications. The personalized medicine market will be the largest segment of the cancer tumor profiling market segmented by application, accounting for 33% or $9 billion of the total in 2030. The personalized medicine market will be supported by the increasing adoption of cancer tumor profiling by healthcare providers for tailored treatment strategies, growing emphasis on precision oncology, rising prevalence of cancer globally, advancements in genomic and proteomic technologies, expanding collaborations between biotech companies and research institutions, and supportive regulatory frameworks encouraging personalized therapeutic approaches.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the Cancer Tumor Profiling market leading up to 2030 is 12%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cancer tumor profiling market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape oncology diagnostics, integration of genomic profiling, personalized treatment strategies, molecular profiling frameworks, and innovation across global healthcare and clinical research ecosystems.

Rising Global Cancer Burden - The rising global cancer burden is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cancer tumor profiling market by 2030. The continuously increasing incidence of cancer worldwide is a foundational driver for tumor profiling demand. As cancer cases rise, clinicians rely more on detailed molecular insights to guide diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment selection, expanding the overall testing base. This macro trend compels healthcare providers to adopt comprehensive profiling approaches that can differentiate tumor subtypes and identify actionable biomarkers. As a result, the rising global cancer burden is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Adoption Of Precision Oncology And Targeted Therapies- The adoption of precision oncology & targeted therapies is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cancer tumor profiling market by 2030. Precision oncology and targeted therapeutic strategies are reshaping cancer care by linking profiling results directly to treatment decisions. Tumor profiling facilitates the identification of actionable mutations and companion diagnostics, enabling clinicians to tailor therapies more effectively and avoid one size fits all regimens. The integration of genomic profiling into clinical workflows is supported by guidelines and increasing clinician preference for biomarker guided treatment plans. Consequently, adoption of precision oncology & targeted therapies is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Technological Advancements In Sequencing And Diagnostics- The technological advancements in sequencing & diagnostics are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cancer tumor profiling market by 2030. Advances in next generation sequencing (NGS), liquid biopsy methods, multi omics tools, and AI enabled interpretation are rapidly transforming profiling capabilities. These innovations reduce turnaround time, increase analytic depth, and improve detection sensitivity for complex genomic alterations. Lower sequencing costs and improved automation expand accessibility beyond large academic centers into community oncology settings. Therefore, the technological advancements in sequencing & diagnostics are projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the lung cancer market, the breast cancer market, the colorectal cancer market, the prostate cancer market, the melanoma market, the ovarian cancer market, the stomach cancer market, the pancreatic cancer market, the thyroid cancer market, and the other cancer types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $11.5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising adoption of advanced tumor profiling technologies, increasing focus on personalized and precision oncology therapies, growing availability of targeted treatment options, advancements in genomic sequencing and molecular diagnostic tools, expanding awareness and screening programs, and increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic service providers, and research institutions. This growth reflects the accelerating emphasis on early detection, individualized treatment planning, and improved patient outcomes, fueling transformative developments across the global oncology diagnostics and therapeutics landscape.

The lung cancer market is projected to grow by $2.7 billion, the breast cancer market is projected to grow by $3.2 billion, the colorectal cancer market is projected to grow by $1.4 billion, the prostate cancer market is projected to grow by $1.0 billion, the melanoma market is projected to grow by $0.9 billion, the ovarian cancer market is projected to grow by $0.7 billion, the stomach cancer market is projected to grow by $0.4 billion, the pancreatic cancer market is projected to grow by $0.6 billion, the thyroid cancer market is projected to grow by $0.2 billion, and the other cancer types market is projected to grow by $0.4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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