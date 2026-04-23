Georgia Data Center Offers Low-Impact Alternative as Industry Faces Growing Scrutiny

Buddy Carter (R-GA) and Tricia Pridemore Visit Eclipse Networks Data Center

Managed IT and cloud services provider Eclipse Networks hosts Buddy Carter and Tricia Pridemore at its low-impact private cloud data center supporting SMBs.

Technology doesn’t always have to be disruptive. The right technology gives you confidence and helps your business win in silence.” — Steve Ryerse, Co-Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclipse Networks, a Georgia-based managed IT and cloud services provider, welcomed U.S. Representative Buddy Carter (R-GA) and Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tricia Pridemore for a behind-the-scenes tour of its private cloud data center.

At a time when billion-dollar hyperscale data centers are making headlines for their size, power demands, and environmental impact, Eclipse offers a quieter alternative, one that’s easy to miss.

Tucked inside the basement of a standard office building in a local office park, the company’s data center operates almost invisibly. Unless you’ve been invited inside, you wouldn’t know it’s there.

“What you see here is a homegrown Georgia business working in an area that’s extremely important to the future, especially with AI,” said Rep. Buddy Carter. “It’s critical that systems like this are located here, not overseas, so we can support businesses locally and securely.”

The tour showed how smaller, locally built infrastructure can support businesses without the footprint of larger facilities.

“AI is a part of our lives today whether we want it to be or not,” Carter added. “Companies like this help people navigate that space, especially those who may not have the resources or knowledge on their own.”

Commissioner Tricia Pridemore emphasized the role of collaboration in supporting that future.

“Partnership is key,” Pridemore said. “Sharing information between government and private companies is essential to anticipating risks and strengthening the systems we all rely on.”

As the industry moves toward larger, more resource-intensive data center builds, Eclipse has taken a different approach. Its roughly 1,000-square-foot facility supports over 3,500 endpoints.

“Our entire power system is built for efficiency,” said Steve Ryerse, co-founder of Eclipse. “Our monthly energy usage is often about a third of what you’d see in comparable data centers, and we don’t rely on water-based cooling systems. Those are savings we pass on to our partners and efficiencies that benefit our neighbors.”

The benefits of this approach extend beyond infrastructure. By keeping its environment local and right-sized, Eclipse offers direct, hands-on support that’s often lost in larger cloud ecosystems.

The company continues to invest in local talent across cybersecurity, engineering, and AI roles, supporting both business growth and the regional economy.

“Technology doesn’t always have to be disruptive,” Ryerse added. “The right technology gives you confidence and helps your business win in silence.”

For many businesses, that confidence starts with visibility.

“Most businesses can’t tell you when their backups were last tested or where their data is stored,” said Aly Lee, Director of Revenue at Eclipse. “We invite people to come see it for themselves. When larger cloud platforms experience outages and everything slows down, we’re still running.”

Small and midsize businesses looking for a more reliable cloud solution can contact Eclipse Networks for a free consultation.

About Eclipse Networks

Eclipse Networks is a Georgia-based managed IT services provider offering cloud hosting, cybersecurity, and infrastructure solutions to small and midsize businesses. With more than 35 years of experience, Eclipse focuses on delivering secure, efficient, and scalable technology with a personalized approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.