Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Market Overview Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Market Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Market Size

The Business Research Company's Advanced HVAC Control Market: Future Demand and Key Player Analysis Through 2030

Expected to grow to $9.81 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control market to surpass $9 billion in 2030. In comparison, the HVAC Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $465 billion by 2030, with Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,503 billion by 2030, the Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market in 2030, valued at $4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of energy-efficient building management systems, rising demand for smart and connected HVAC solutions, growing construction of commercial and residential buildings, supportive government regulations promoting energy conservation, expanding smart city initiatives, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, and increasing focus on reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market in 2030, valued at $2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of smart building technologies, rising demand for energy-efficient climate control systems, growing investments in commercial and residential infrastructure development, expanding integration of IoT-based building automation solutions, strong presence of domestic HVAC equipment manufacturers, and supportive government policies promoting energy conservation and green building standards across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Market In 2030?

The advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market is segmented by type into centralized, and distributed. The centralized market will be the largest segment of the advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market segmented by type, accounting for 62% or $5 billion of the total in 2030. The centralized market will be supported by the increasing adoption of advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control by large commercial buildings and industrial facilities, rising demand for integrated building management systems for efficient energy monitoring and control, growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability in building infrastructure, advancements in smart sensors and IoT-enabled control technologies, expanding development of smart buildings and smart city infrastructure, and supportive government regulations promoting energy-efficient building systems.

The advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market is segmented by component into controllers, sensors, actuators, and other components. The sensors market will be the largest segment of the advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market segmented by component, accounting for 40% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The sensors market will be supported by the increasing adoption of advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control by growing demand for energy-efficient climate management solutions, rising integration of IoT-enabled sensors for real-time environmental monitoring, advancements in temperature, humidity, and occupancy sensing technologies, expanding use of building automation systems across commercial and industrial facilities, and supportive government regulations promoting energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure.

The advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market is segmented by technology type into smart thermostats, demand-controlled ventilation, building management systems (BMS), and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems. The building management systems (BMS) market will be the largest segment of the advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market segmented by technology type, accounting for 39% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The building management systems (BMS) market will be supported by the increasing adoption of advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control by commercial buildings and industrial facilities, growing demand for energy-efficient building operations and cost optimization, rising integration of IoT-enabled sensors and automation technologies in smart buildings, increasing focus on centralized monitoring and real-time HVAC system management, expanding investments in smart infrastructure and green building initiatives, and supportive government regulations promoting energy efficiency and sustainable building management.

The advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market is segmented by application into commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and residential homes. The commercial buildings market will be the largest segment of the advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market segmented by application, accounting for 44% or $4 billion of the total in 2030. The commercial buildings market will be supported by the increasing adoption of advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control by office complexes, shopping malls, hospitals, and educational institutions, rising demand for energy-efficient building management solutions, growing focus on reducing operational and energy costs, integration of smart building technologies and IoT-based monitoring systems, stricter government regulations on energy efficiency and carbon emissions, and expanding investments in sustainable and green building infrastructure.

The advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market is segmented by end user into building owners, facility managers, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) contractors. The building owners market will be the largest segment of the advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market segmented by end user, accounting for 37% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The building owners market will be supported by the increasing adoption of advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control by commercial and residential property owners to improve energy efficiency and reduce operational costs, growing emphasis on smart building management and automation systems, rising regulatory focus on energy conservation and carbon emission reduction in buildings, increasing investments in green and sustainable infrastructure development, expanding integration of internet of things (IoT) and cloud-based monitoring platforms in building management systems, and the need for enhanced occupant comfort and optimized energy consumption across modern building environments.



What Is The Expected CAGR For The Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market leading up to 2030 is 13%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape building energy management systems, smart infrastructure integration, indoor environmental quality standards, and innovation across global building automation ecosystems.

Increasing Focus On Energy Efficiency And Sustainability- The increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market by 2030. Rising global energy consumption and stricter environmental regulations are pushing building owners to adopt advanced HVAC control systems that optimize energy use. HVAC systems account for a significant share of building energy consumption, making them a key target for efficiency improvements through automated monitoring and smart controls. Advanced HVAC controllers use sensors and automation to regulate airflow, temperature, and ventilation, helping reduce energy consumption and operating costs. As a result, the increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growth Of Smart Buildings And IoT-Enabled Infrastructure- The growth of smart buildings and IoT-enabled infrastructure is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market by 2030. The increasing development of smart buildings and connected infrastructure enabling remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated climate management across buildings. Smart city initiatives and digital building management systems are increasingly incorporating HVAC automation to enhance operational efficiency and occupant comfort. Consequently, growth of smart buildings and IoT-enabled infrastructure is projected to contribute around 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Rising Demand For Improved Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) And Occupant Comfort - The rising demand for improved indoor air quality (IAQ) and occupant comfort is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market by 2030. Advanced HVAC control systems monitor parameters such as humidity, temperature, and air pollutants through integrated sensors and automated ventilation adjustments. This capability is particularly important in commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions where indoor environmental quality is critical. Therefore, the rising demand for improved indoor air quality (IAQ) and occupant comfort is projected to contribute approximately 2.1% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the centralized market, and the distributed market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of smart building technologies, rising demand for energy-efficient climate control systems, growing integration of IoT and AI-based HVAC controls, expanding commercial and industrial infrastructure, and supportive regulatory frameworks promoting energy conservation. This growth reflects the accelerating focus on optimizing energy consumption, enhancing occupant comfort, and enabling intelligent building management systems, fuelling transformative growth within the broader advanced HVAC control market.

The centralized market is projected to grow by $2 billion, and the distributed market by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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