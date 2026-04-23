Governor Newsom announces appointments 4.22.26

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Nicole Elliott, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Water Commission. Elliott was Director of the California Department of Cannabis Control from 2021 to 2025. She was Senior Advisor on Cannabis in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2021. Elliott was Director of the San Francisco Office of Cannabis from 2017 to 2019. She held multiple positions in the Office of San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee from 2011 to 2017, including Director of Legislative and Government Affairs, Board Liaison, Director of Appointments and Commission Liaison. Elliott held multiple positions in the Office of San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom from 2009 to 2010, including Budget Office Policy Assistant, Director of Scheduling and Deputy Board Liaison. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and Politics from the University of San Francisco. This position requires Senate confirmation, and compensation is $100 per diem. Elliott is a Democrat.

Marie Ussery, of Orland, has been appointed to the Veterinary Medical Board. Ussery has been a Registered Veterinary Technician services for several large-animal solo practitioners in rural Northern California since 2026 and a Staff Services Specialist at Glenn County Air Pollution Control District since 2026. She was a Registered Veterinary Technician and Manager at Mid-Valley Veterinary Hospital from 2010 to 2026. Ussery was a Veterinary Assistant and Director of Administration at Orland Veterinary Hospital from 2007 to 2010. She is a Member of the Multidisciplinary Advisory Committee of the Veterinary Medical Board since 2021 and the California Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps. Ussery earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from California State University, Chico. This position does not require Senate Confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ussery is a Republican.

Farshid Towfighi Namin, of Tarzana, has been appointed to the California Acupuncture Board. Namin has been a Licensed Acupuncturist at Acupuncture and Beauty Spa since 2021. He has been a Faculty Member at Yo San University of Traditional Chinese Medicine since 2018, where he has held several roles, including Dean of Clinical Education and Research, Clinical Director, Continuing Education and Symposium Coordinator, Associate Dean for Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and Assistant Dean for Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. Namin was an Assistant Manager at CVS Pharmacy from 2012 to 2017. He was a Senior Emergency and Operation Officer at Relief International from 2009 to 2011. Namin was a Consultant to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs team from 2004 to 2009. He was an Emergency Medical Doctor with the International Red Cross and the United Nations from 1998 to 2005. Namin earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Tehran Medical University, a Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine degree from Yo San University and a Master of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine degree from South Baylo University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Namin is a Democrat.

Stacy Bragg, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Board of Optometry, where she has been serving since 2023. Bragg has been Director of Quality Assurance at First Sight Vision Services, Inc. since 2025 and an Optometrist at Regency Eye Care Inc. since 2017, where she was an Area Doctor from 2017 to 2019. She was a Telehealth Optometrist at Empire Vision Center from 2022 to 2023. Bragg was an Optometrist at Stacy A. Bragg, O.D., Inc. from 2016 to 2017. She was a Managing Optometrist at EYEXAM of California, Inc. from 2014 to 2016. Bragg was an Independent Subleasing Optometrist at FirstSight Vision Services, Inc. from 2007 to 2014. She is a Member of the Board of Directors at California CareForce and Member of the National Vision Doctor of Optometry Network Clinical Advisory Panel. Bragg earned a Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of the Pacific and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Mercer University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bragg is a Democrat.

Robert Klepa, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Optometry, where he has been serving since 2023. Klepa has been a Hearing Officer for the State of Oregon Vocational Rehabilitation Division since 2025, Los Angeles County Employee Relations Commission since 2021, Orange County Employee Retirement System since 2019, Los Angeles City Housing Department since 2018, Ventura County Employees Retirement Association since 2016, Los Angeles County Human Resources Disability Division since 2011 and Los Angeles County Civil Service Commission since 2002. He has been an Instructor at the University of California, Los Angeles Extension Program since 1998. Klepa was an Adjunct Instructor at Santa Monica College from 2002 to 2005. He is Chair of the Paralegal Program Advisory Board at West Los Angeles Community College. Klepa earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Klepa is registered without party preference.

Joseph Pruitt, of Menifee, has been reappointed to the State Board of Optometry, where he has been serving since 2021. Pruitt has been a Telehealth Optometrist at Vision Now! since 2026 and at Digital Optometrics since 2023. He was a Faculty member at Southern California College of Optometry, Marshall B. Ketchum University from 2019 to 2023. Pruitt was a Faculty Member at Western University of Health Science, College of Optometry from 2015 to 2023. He was Director of Eye Care at Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health, Inc. from 2014 to 2023, where he was a Staff Optometrist in 2014. Pruitt was a Clinical Assistant Professor at University of the Incarnate Word-Rosenberg School of Optometry from 2012 to 2014. He was an Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at Arizona College of Optometry, Midwestern University from 2012 to 2014. Pruitt was a Staff Optometrist at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System from 2008 to 2014. He is a Member of the American Optometric Association, Armed Forces Optometric Society and Christian Medical and Dental Association Fellowship of Christian Optometrists. Pruitt earned a Doctor of Optometry degree at Illinois College of Optometry, a Master of Business administration degree from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from California Polytechnic University, Pomona. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Pruitt is registered without party preference.