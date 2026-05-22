ICYMI: California’s economy continues to outpace the nation, new report finds

SACRAMENTO – California’s economy continues to lead the nation and outperform global competitors, according to a new report from the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC). Highlighting the state’s long-term growth, resilience, and innovation-driven economy, this report demonstrates the Golden State’s dominance in various fields.

The report found California’s gross domestic product reached $4.3 trillion in 2025, representing 14% of the entire U.S. economy. Over the past 25 years, California’s economy has grown 90%, significantly outpacing national growth of 69%.