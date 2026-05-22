ICYMI: California’s economy continues to outpace the nation, new report finds
SACRAMENTO – California’s economy continues to lead the nation and outperform global competitors, according to a new report from the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC). Highlighting the state’s long-term growth, resilience, and innovation-driven economy, this report demonstrates the Golden State’s dominance in various fields.
The report found California’s gross domestic product reached $4.3 trillion in 2025, representing 14% of the entire U.S. economy. Over the past 25 years, California’s economy has grown 90%, significantly outpacing national growth of 69%.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.