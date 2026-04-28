Fasoo AI Introduces Data-Centric Framework to Secure Enterprise AI Transformation

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Fasoo AI, a leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data management, introduces a comprehensive approach to securing enterprise AI environments, addressing the growing risks associated with private large language models (LLMs) and AI assistants.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, Fasoo AI emphasizes that true AI security requires governance at the data level, not just within infrastructure or networks.

“Private AI environments are often perceived as secure, but the real risk lies in how data moves into, through, and out of AI systems,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo AI. “To scale AI securely, enterprises must embed security, governance, and access control directly into the data itself.”

Despite increased investments in private LLM, enterprises face critical blind spots. Sensitive information can be unintentionally exposed through everyday AI usage, as employees input confidential data into prompts that may later surface in model responses, logs, or shared sessions. These risks stem from fundamental gaps in data governance across AI pipelines, including inconsistent file access controls, a lack of data lineage, and the ingestion of unclassified data.

Fasoo AI’s data-centric approach addresses these challenges by securing both AI inputs and outputs. The company’s Data Security Platform ensures that only properly classified and authorized data is used in AI systems while enforcing user-specific access controls on generated outputs. This approach enables governance to persist regardless of where data resides or how it moves across systems.

Key components of Fasoo AI’s approach include:

• Data Discovery and Classification Before AI Ingestion: Identify and classify sensitive data across enterprise environments, ensuring only authorized and properly labeled data enters AI pipelines, powered by Fasoo Data Radar.

• AI-Ready Content with Version Integrity: Maintain persistent document identification and version control of documents, so AI systems reference the most up-to-date and approved data, enabled by Wrapsody.

• Persistent ACL Enforcement at AI Output: Enforce file-level encryption and access control policies at the point of AI output, dynamically filtering responses based on user permissions or security tags using Fasoo Data Radar, Wrapsody, or Fasoo Enterprise DRM.

This integrated approach provides organizations with end-to-end visibility and control over their AI data lifecycle from ingestion to output, helping mitigate risks such as prompt injection, unauthorized data exposure, and compliance gaps.

As AI becomes a core operational layer across industries, Fasoo AI’s framework positions data governance as the foundation for scalable and secure AI transformation. By embedding security directly into the data, organizations can confidently adopt AI while maintaining control over their most critical assets.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/solution-overview/delivering-ai-securely/.

About Fasoo AI:

Fasoo AI delivers enterprise-grade AI and Security products and services that help organizations pivot AI strategies with LLM and governance infrastructure to ensure secure information management, compliance, and productivity. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/.



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