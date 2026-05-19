DomainTools Announces Real-Time Threat Feeds, Delivering Live domain and IP Intelligence before Threats are Weaponized

DomainTools

DomainTools Real-Time Threat Feeds provide continuously updated domain and IP risk data with no custom enrichment pipeline to build or maintain.

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

– DomainTools, the global leader in domain and DNS threat intelligence, today announced significant updates to Real-Time Threat Feeds, which grant visibility into potentially risky infrastructure faster than anyone. These enhancements include real-time insights, automatic infrastructure mapping, and embedded intelligence. Security teams will be able to detect domain and IP threats the moment they appear.

In addition to previously announced insights on domains, Real-Time Threat Feeds also accelerate incident response and threat detection. Security Operations Center (SOC), Threat Hunters, and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) teams can leverage feeds to spot and respond to devices connecting to new or high-risk IP addresses, all within the context of their Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP), or agentic AI solutions based on Large Language Models (LLMs). And with the DomainTools Risk Score powering feeds such as Real-Time IP Hotlist, teams can confidently prioritize and respond to the highest-risk threats on the Internet.

“We are confident that Real-Time Threat Feeds will reduce alert fatigue, streamline workflows, and serve as a force multiplier for the SOC,” said Dan White, VP of Product at DomainTools. “The additions of our Real-Time IP Risk and IP Hotlist feeds extend coverage to the hosting layer behind every domain. For the first time ever, customers can see the full, dynamic threat surface in a single stream, domains and IP infrastructure scored together.”

Domains within Real Time Threat Feeds are scored based on proximity to malicious infrastructure and likelihood for malicious intent, giving users context on domains before they have the chance to be weaponized. Other traditional feeds flag known-bad domains after the fact. DomainTools identifies what is about to become dangerous while there is still time to act. Every score is constructed from real data, not inferred by a model.

General Availability for Real-Time Threat Feeds in May:

● Domain Risk

● Domain Hotlist

● Domain Discovery

● Newly Observed Domains

● Newly Active Domains

● Newly Observed Hostnames

● IP Risk

● IP Hotlist

Visit our product page to learn more about DomainTools Feeds and request a demo today.

About DomainTools:

DomainTools is the global leader for Internet intelligence and the first place security practitioners go when they need to know. The world's most advanced security teams use our solutions to identify external risks, investigate threats, and proactively protect their organizations in a constantly evolving threat landscape.

For more information, visit http://www.domaintools.com

Media Contact Information:

pr@domaintools.com



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