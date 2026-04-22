Armed meth dealer going to prison for 151 months

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Kavon A. Wilson, 32, of Elmira, NY, who was convicted of possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, was sentenced to serve 151 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. Wilson was also ordered to forfeit two firearms and 14 rounds of ammunition.

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