Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,365 in the last 365 days.

Armed meth dealer going to prison for 151 months

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Kavon A. Wilson, 32, of Elmira, NY, who was convicted of possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, was sentenced to serve 151 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. Wilson was also ordered to forfeit two firearms and 14 rounds of ammunition. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Armed meth dealer going to prison for 151 months

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.