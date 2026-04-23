Brian Steven Smith Sentenced to Forty-Two Years for Sexually Abusing Stepdaughter

April 22, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, Anchorage Judge Josie Garton sentenced 35-year-old Brian Steven Smith to a composite sentence of 42 years to serve, with an additional 26 years suspended for the sexual abuse of his stepdaughter.

The sentencing took place after a trial in Aug. 2025, where an Anchorage jury convicted Smith of two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree and two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree for conduct that occurred between 2013 and 2020. In 2020, the 11-year-old victim reported to 911 that her stepfather, Smith, had been sexually abusing her for seven years. Smith confessed to the sexual abuse and admitted that he had started abusing the victim when she was just four years old.

In imposing sentence today, Judge Garton found that Smith’s conduct was among the most serious sexual abuse cases and that he used his position of authority over his stepdaughter, and her mother’s reliance on him, to prey on this very young child.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Julia McCartney of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office and Assistant Attorney General Amy Wang of the Office of Special Prosecutions, with the assistance of Paralegal Daira Pico. The case was investigated by Anchorage Police Department Detective Shawn Davies.

Note: This defendant Brian Steven Smith (DOB: 04/02/1991) is not the same Brian Steven Smith (DOB: 03/23/1971) who was convicted of the murders of Veronica Abouchuck and Kathleen Jo Henry.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Julia McCartney at (907) 269-6300 or julia.mccartney@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.