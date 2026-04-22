AZ Central feature highlights Pool Pros Marketing's national #1 ranking as the leading pool builder SEO agency of 2026 and its industry-exclusive focus.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pool Pros Marketing , the only national digital marketing agency built exclusively for the swimming pool industry, has been featured in AZ Central following its recognition as the top pool builder SEO agency in the United States for 2026. The AZ Central story spotlights the firm's industry-exclusive specialization and its track record of delivering first-page Google rankings and qualified leads to pool builders across the country.The AZ Central feature follows earlier coverage in Naples Daily News and builds on the independent industry review conducted by TideWater News, which ranked Pool Pros Marketing #1 in its 2026 evaluation of pool builder SEO firms. Together, the two features mark one of the most significant rounds of third-party validation any pool builder SEO agency has received this year.Why Pool Builder SEO Requires a SpecialistThe pool construction business is unlike any other home-improvement vertical. Pool buyers research for months — sometimes close to a year — before signing a contract. They compare fiberglass, concrete, and vinyl. They weigh financing, warranties, and permitting timelines. They read dozens of reviews and visit multiple builder websites before ever picking up the phone. Winning that buyer requires a pool builder SEO strategy that meets them at every stage of that research path, not just at the moment they're ready to buy.Most marketing agencies aren't built for that. They treat a pool builder the same way they treat a roofing company or a landscaper — apply a standard local SEO playbook, push a few generic blog posts, and hope the leads come. Pool Pros Marketing was founded on the opposite belief: that pool builder SEO is a discipline of its own, and that specialization is what separates agencies that produce rankings from agencies that produce results.What Makes the Pool Pros Marketing Pool Builder SEO Program DifferentThe firm's pool builder SEO program is engineered around the specific realities of the pool construction industry. Keyword research centers on the terms pool buyers actually search — inground pool installation, custom pool builder, fiberglass pool contractor, saltwater pool construction, pool financing — and those terms drive the content and technical SEO strategy from day one.Technical SEO work focuses on the page-speed, image-optimization, and schema issues that disproportionately affect photo-heavy pool builder websites. Local SEO work is built around service-area Google Business Profile optimization, review velocity, and local citation strategy in the metros where pool builders compete hardest. Link-building campaigns target pool industry publications, home-improvement directories, and regional media — not the generic guest-post networks that commodity SEO agencies rely on.Layered on top of the organic program, Pool Pros Marketing offers pay-per-click management, conversion-focused web design, and lead-generation funnels designed around the pool buyer's decision cycle. Every service is built for pool builders and only pool builders."Pool builders have been underserved by the marketing industry for a long time," said Scott Keever , founder of Pool Pros Marketing. "Being featured in AZ Central and Naples Daily News in the same quarter isn't just a milestone for us — it's proof that a pool-industry-exclusive model produces results that generalist agencies can't match."Meet the FounderPool Pros Marketing was founded by Scott Keever, an internationally recognized SEO expert, Forbes Agency Council member, and bestselling author of Future-Proof Your SEO and Reputation Reset. A Miami University graduate, Keever launched his first agency — Keever SEO — as a one-man operation in 2015 and has since built a portfolio of award-winning digital marketing firms that includes Keever SEO, ASAP Digital Marketing, Reputation Pros, and Pool Pros Marketing.Keever launched Pool Pros Marketing to close a gap he'd watched play out across the industry for years: skilled pool builders with strong reputations losing jobs to weaker competitors simply because their websites were invisible on Google. His work has been featured in Forbes, Fast Company, and Entrepreneur, and he serves on the Fast Company Executive Board and the Entrepreneur Leadership Network."Pool builders are some of the hardest-working business owners in the country," Keever said. "They deserve a marketing partner who takes their trade as seriously as they do. Every strategy we deploy, every campaign we run, every ranking we fight for — it's all built for pool builders. That focus is why we win, and it's why AZ Central and Naples Daily News now recognize us as the top pool builder SEO agency in the country."About Pool Pros MarketingPool Pros Marketing is a U.S.-based digital marketing agency serving pool builders, pool service companies, and pool retailers exclusively. The agency delivers pool builder SEO, pay-per-click advertising, website design and development, local search optimization, and lead generation — every service engineered for the pool industry. Pool Pros Marketing was named the #1 marketing company for pool builders in 2026 by TideWater News, with the recognition featured in Naples Daily News and AZ Central.

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