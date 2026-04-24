PlayCast and FarBridge Bring PC Game RWBY: Grimm Eclipse to Mobile and Social Instant Play—With Zero Developer Work

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RWBY: Grimm Eclipse becomes the first launch title on PlayCast’s instant-play platform, turning a premium PC co-op game into streamable mobile play

PlayCast let us put the full PC version of RWBY: Grimm Eclipse in front of a mobile and social audience without compromising the game and without diverting the team” — Patrick Curry

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlayCast Inc., the company building infrastructure for instant-play PC games on every device, today announced a launch partnership with Austin-based studio FarBridge to bring RWBY: Grimm Eclipse—a fan-favorite 4-player co-op title—to mobile and social platforms as a fully streamable experience. The game is available today across iOS, Android, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Discord, and Twitch. Players tap once and are inside the full PC game in seconds—no download, no install, no app store, no proprietary client.Most importantly for the industry, FarBridge shipped this launch without building a separate mobile SKU. The PC build runs unmodified, with overlay controls on PlayCast’s network. A top PC title can now reach a global mobile and social audience in days, not the 18–24 months a traditional port demands.A new pipeline for PC gamesPlayCast streams PC experiences directly to browsers and social surfaces, and is designed to complement—not replace—a publisher’s existing storefront, authentication, and commerce. It collapses the historical tradeoff between platform reach and engineering investment. A studio with a successful PC title no longer has to choose between leaving mobile on the table or absorbing a multi-million-dollar port. The same build that ships on Steam now reaches every iPhone, every Android device, and every social platform where the audience already lives.Playable ads and a new UA modelPlayCast rewires user acquisition by making the playable itself the merchandising unit. A scroller taps an ad, a Discord Activity, or a creator link and is playing the full PC game—streaming in their browser—in seconds. There is no app store handoff, no install-attribution decay, no funnel between impression and session.A distributed network of community hosts pairs each request with a nearby available machine in real time, delivering low-latency play at a fraction of traditional cloud gaming costs. Time-boxed trials, event-driven activations, and reward-based unlocks can be configured from the web—giving publishers marketing levers they have never had. For platform operators like Discord and Twitch, every server and every stream becomes a launch surface for the games being discussed.Quotes“Every PC publisher we talk to wants the mobile and social audience. None of them want to spend two years and seven figures rebuilding their game to get it. PlayCast removes that math entirely,” said Alex St. John, Founder and CEO of PlayCast. “FarBridge handed us a finished PC build. We handed them iOS, Android, and every major social platform. That is the new pipeline—and the playable becomes the ad.”“PlayCast let us put the full PC version of RWBY: Grimm Eclipse in front of a mobile and social audience without compromising the game and without diverting the team,” said Patrick Curry, CEO of FarBridge Games. “No mobile port, no extra integration work. That is a genuinely new option for our industry.”AvailabilityTry it here: https://demo.playcast.io RWBY: Grimm Eclipse is available today, April 24, 2026, free to play on iOS, Android, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Discord, and Twitch via PlayCast. For press assets, visit farbridge.com/rwbygrimmeclipse or follow @FarBridgeCo using #RWBYMobile.About PlayCast Inc.PlayCast is the platform for instant-play PC games on any device. PlayCast streams PC experiences directly to browsers and social surfaces—no downloads, no installs, no proprietary client—and is designed to complement publishers’ existing storefronts, accounts, and commerce. Powered by a distributed network of community hosts, PlayCast gives publishers a new channel to reach, activate, and retain players across TikTok, Instagram, Discord, YouTube, and Twitch. Learn more at PlayCast.io.About FarBridge, Inc.Based in Austin, Texas, FarBridge is a premier developer specializing in bringing high-end gaming experiences to new platforms. From VR to mobile, FarBridge builds worlds that players want to stay in.Media ContactsPlayCast Media Relations — media@playcast.ioFarBridge Communications Team — press@farbridge.com

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