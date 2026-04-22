Planting with a Purpose: Schoolyard Forests Program Grows Through Collaboration

April 22, 2026

State agencies connect outdoor learning with the Maryland 5 Million Trees initiative

Students at Northview Elementary School in Prince George’s County plant a tree on April 20, 2026 with an assist from the Maryland Forest Service. Maryland DNR photo

For Earth Week, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), and Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are collaborating to increase participation in the Schoolyard Forests Program, part of the Maryland 5 Million Trees initiative.

The Schoolyard Forests Program, which is administered by the DNR Maryland Forest Service, helps schools create outdoor spaces that support student well-being and enrich learning through tree planting, tree care, and environmental education. The 5 Million Trees program has reached more than 1.5 million native trees planted, marking a major milestone toward the state’s goal of planting 5 million trees by 2031. Earlier this week, the three agencies held a tree planting event at Northview Elementary School in Prince George’s County Public Schools where students planted 30 redbud, flowering dogwood, and tulip poplar trees.

State and school officials celebrate Earth Week with a tree planting at Northview Elementary School in Prince George’s County. Maryland DNR photo.

“As students take part in planting and caring for these trees, they are not only learning about the environment, but building a sense of pride and connection to their schools and communities,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “The Schoolyard Forest Program shows the power of hands-on learning to inspire our youth and protect our environment.”

“By expanding the Schoolyard Forests Program, we are helping schools across Maryland create healthier, greener spaces where students can learn, play, and connect with nature,” said Secretary Serena McIlwain, Maryland Department of the Environment. “These projects show how tree planting can bring communities together, improve air quality, and inspire the next generation of environmental leaders.”

“Study after study has shown that children perform better academically, develop enhanced problem-solving skills, and have reduced stress levels when they have access to outdoor learning opportunities at their schools,” said Secretary Josh Kurtz, Maryland Department of Natural Resources. “By adding new trees and outdoor spaces to more schools in Maryland we’re creating these improved learning opportunities and ensuring that more students have access to natural areas.”

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Deputy Secretary David Goshorn talks with Northview Elementary School students. Maryland DNR photo.

The Schoolyard Forest Program advances Maryland’s climate, water quality, and education goals under the Climate Solutions Now Act, the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Act, and the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement. The program helps support equitable access to green spaces and outdoor learning opportunities statewide, which is consistent with the Governor’s Executive Order to empower Maryland’s youth through the Maryland Outdoor Learning Partnership.

Since 2024, the Schoolyard Forests Program has partnered with the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education and has completed more than 45 school planting projects.