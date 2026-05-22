New Law Eases Path for Living Shoreline Loans in Maryland

May 22, 2026

Legislation modernizes DNR’s shoreline erosion loan program

A living shoreline at Windy Hill Farm in Queen Anne’s County that was built with support of DNR’s Shore Erosion Loan Program. Maryland DNR photo

A new state law will remove financial barriers and make it easier for Maryland residents to build living shorelines on their property.

Governor Wes Moore signed the Supporting Inclusive Community Adaptation Act into law April 14. The legislation, which was supported by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, evolves and modernizes a program DNR uses to provide funding and technical assistance for shoreline protection. The law will alleviate upfront costs, which will increase access to more property owners, and establish a framework for partial loan forgiveness.

“Living shorelines are critical protections for Maryland’s coastal areas, and this new law will help ensure that resilient, nature-based solutions remain accessible to all,” DNR’s Watershed and Climate Services Director Dr. Natalie Snider said.

The law puts in place several other changes meant to support resilience actions in the state, including codifying and expanding DNR’s Resilience Through Restoration as a permanent program. It also allows the state to facilitate community participation in planning projects, helps local governments use state tools in climate adaptation planning, and uses public lands to model nature-based solutions for climate change resilience.

Shoreline protections in Maryland

Maryland has more than 7,000 miles of tidal shoreline, and the state’s identity and ecological health is linked to the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Coast. However, this geography also makes Maryland uniquely vulnerable to coastal flooding and sea-level rise. Nearly 4,600 miles of Maryland shoreline are actively eroding, resulting in an estimated loss of 260 acres of land annually according to the Shore Erosion Task Force Final Report. With approximately 90% of these tidal shorelines being privately owned, Maryland’s resilience depends on the restoration actions of individual landowners, local communities, and nonprofits.

For over 60 years, DNR’s Shoreline Conservation Service has served as a cornerstone of the state’s efforts to protect shorelines. Since 1964, the program has provided technical expertise as well as financial support to navigate increasingly complex shoreline management.

In 2008 the Living Shoreline Protection Act passed in Maryland, and the Shoreline Conservation Service began to exclusively install nature-based solutions rather than traditional gray infrastructure such as bulkheads and revetments. Living shorelines use native plants, sand, and strategically placed stone structures to stabilize the shoreline.

Unlike traditional bulkheads, which can accelerate erosion on neighboring properties and ultimately need replacement, living shorelines absorb wave energy, provide critical habitat, and grow stronger over time as native plants take hold. Living shorelines have also been found to be more resilient than bulkheads and require less maintenance.

Since September 2022, the Shoreline Conservation Service team has responded to over 1,800 unique requests, demonstrating the intense and growing demand for shoreline erosion control expertise across the state. Currently, the program manages 50 loans in active repayment, generating $559,903 in FY26 revenue with an additional five loans representing $334,554 in future repayments. The total active loan balance now exceeds $4 million.

Despite the success of the Shoreline Conservation Service program, cost remains a significant challenge for many Marylanders. A living shoreline can range from $300 to over $1,500 per linear foot, depending on the wave energy environment and technique utilized. Before the new law, this program required that property owners provide a 50-80% upfront cash-match—an insurmountable barrier for many property owners. Facing these costs, some owners opted for less expensive, and less resilient, grey infrastructure. This resulted in missed opportunities to implement the longer-lasting, natural shorelines that benefit both the local ecosystem and coastal communities.

The new law officially removes the significant upfront cash requirement for private property owners for the Shore Erosion Loan Program. The law’s framework for partial loan forgiveness will be guided by ecologically-based, performance-based, and equity-based standards, and is intended to take effect in spring 2027.

Shoreline property owners can submit a technical assistance request to the Shoreline Conservation Service. This unique financial tool provides zero-interest and long-term financing (5-20 years) to install a living shoreline.

Project Spotlights

Anne Arundel County, West River – Private Property Living Shoreline (2023)

Loan Award: $73,500 (64% of total cost)

Owner Cash Match: $20,500 (36%)

Total Project Cost: $94,000

Status: Constructed 2023

This project utilized six sand-containment groins, sand fill, and native marsh grass plantings to protect a 19th-century historical structure located on a Maryland Historical Trust easement along the West River. The living shoreline stabilizes the property and enhances the wetland habitat adjacent to this historically significant site.

“When we first noticed signs of erosion on our farm, we wanted to act quickly while still preserving the natural character of the shoreline. A living shoreline was the clear choice. The DNR’s Shoreline Conservation Officers were instrumental in making the project possible helping us define the scope….While the project was a significant investment, the shoreline improvement loan allowed us to move forward promptly….It was a major undertaking that we could not have accomplished without the help of the Maryland DNR, and we are extremely pleased with the results.” — Private Property Owner, West River, Anne Arundel County

Talbot County, Pickering Creek Audubon Center Shoreline Resiliency Project (2024)

Loan Award: $225,595

Additional Funding: $527,647 (Outcome 1 Trust Fund)

Status: Constructed 2024

Located in front of the Chesapeake Audubon Society’s primary campus office and program meeting area, this 600-linear-foot living shoreline project protects a critical educational facility. DNR technical staff guided the organization through the complex permitting process and liaised directly with contractors to ensure the project was executed to specification.

“For us, the loan made the impossible possible. The available funding and structure of the loan was beneficial to our financial needs, but most importantly, the technical assistance provided important guidance that led our project to a successful outcome….DNR was especially helpful in liaising with contractors and helping to translate our needs into reality with a superb on-the-ground project.” — Mark Scallion, Director, Pickering Creek Audubon Center