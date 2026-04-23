METALCON 2026 Registration Now Open as Event Marks 35 Years

Registration launch introduces expanded complimentary access for students, apprentices, and press as the event enters a milestone year

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration for METALCON 2026 is now open, marking the start of a landmark year for the annual metal construction and design event. Now in its 35th year, the event continues to serve as the place where professionals across the industry come together to evaluate solutions, build partnerships, and make decisions that shape the year ahead. METALCON isn’t just another event. It’s where the next 12 months of the metal construction industry take shape—through the connections you make, the solutions you evaluate, and the decisions you bring back to your business.METALCON has long served as a central gathering point for professionals across the metal construction sector. The event provides a space where industry developments, emerging solutions, and business priorities come together, helping shape the direction of the year ahead through education, product exploration, and professional connections.Why attending METALCON matters- Make Better Decisions, Faster: Evaluate products, technologies, and partners—all in one place.- Learn What Actually Works: Real-world education on codes, installation, and business strategy that can be applied immediately.- Build the Relationships That Drive Your Business: Connect with decision-makers across the industry.- See Where the Industry Is Headed: Understand trends and position your business for what’s next- Drive Business Forward: Build partnerships and evaluate solutions that directly impact pipelines and project outcomes.- As the industry continues to evolve, METALCON serves as a key touchpoint for professionals looking to stay ahead of market shifts and make informed decisions.The 2026 event introduces several updates to its registration structure. A new group pricing option allows teams to register together, offering one complimentary pass for every four paid registrations. Early registration will also include super saver and early bird pricing tiers, providing reduced rates for a limited time.Students and apprentices may qualify for complimentary passes, reflecting continued efforts to engage and develop the next generation of industry professionals. Approved members of the media will also be eligible for complimentary press passes, which provide access to all sessions, events, and the exhibit hall during show hours, subject to METALCON approval.Attendance remains limited to trade professionals. No one under 18 is allowed in the venue during or after the event, for safety and liability reasons. Additional details, including programming, exhibitors , and event features, will be released in the coming weeks at metalcon.com. Sign up to get the latest.About METALCONEstablished in 1991, METALCON is the only annual trade show and conference dedicated exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON brings together the entire metal construction ecosystem to explore the latest innovations, products, and solutions shaping the built environment. METALCON’s success stems from a dynamic exhibit hall, robust educational programming, and interactive learning opportunities.

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