Arizona Jaw Surgery Expands Comprehensive Surgical Solutions for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

National leader in jaw surgery expanding practice to offer custom treatment plans for patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix, Arizona — Arizona Jaw Surgery is advancing the standard of care for patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) through a comprehensive, surgery-focused approach that integrates cutting-edge diagnostics, proven surgical techniques, and seamless coordination between medical and dental providers.With obstructive sleep apnea affecting millions of Americans—and many patients unable to tolerate CPAP therapy—Arizona Jaw Surgery has positioned itself as a national leader in definitive surgical management. Central to this approach is the use of Drug-Induced Sleep Endoscopy (DISE), an advanced diagnostic procedure that allows surgeons to evaluate airway collapse in a dynamic, sleep-like state.“DISE enables us to precisely identify the level and pattern of airway obstruction,” said Dr. Michael Wasson of Arizona Jaw Surgery. “This allows for highly individualized treatment planning rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.”Building on this diagnostic precision, Arizona Jaw Surgery offers, among other treatments— Maxillomandibular Advancement (MMA)—widely regarded in the medical literature as the most effective surgical treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. By advancing both the upper (maxilla) and lower (mandible) jaws, MMA significantly enlarges the airway, leading to substantial and durable improvements in breathing during sleep.“MMA is not just another option—it is the gold standard surgical procedure for appropriately selected patients with obstructive sleep apnea,” Dr. Wasson added. “Our goal is to provide long-term resolution of disease, not just symptom management.”A distinguishing feature of Arizona Jaw Surgery is its ability to coordinate care across both medicine and dentistry, ensuring patients receive fully integrated treatment. The practice works closely with sleep physicians, pulmonologists, ENT specialists, orthodontists, and dental sleep medicine providers to streamline diagnosis, treatment planning, and postoperative care. This interdisciplinary model is particularly valuable for patients navigating complex treatment pathways, including those transitioning from oral appliance therapy or CPAP intolerance to surgical solutions. By aligning expertise across specialties, Arizona Jaw Surgery reduces fragmentation in care and improves patient outcomes.Arizona Jaw Surgery continues to invest in innovation, patient education, and collaborative care models to meet the growing demand for effective sleep apnea treatment options in Arizona and beyond.About Arizona Jaw SurgeryArizona Jaw Surgery is a nationally recognized oral and maxillofacial surgery practice specializing in corrective jaw surgery, minimally invasive TMJ surgery, TMJ total joint replacement, and surgical treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The practice is committed to delivering evidence-based, patient-centered care through advanced surgical techniques and multidisciplinary collaboration.

Alternatives to CPAP

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