Nations First Wellness Center Using Cats and Kittens for Animal-Assisted Therapy Opens

Rock n' Rescue

The Rock n' Rescue Wellness Center Offers Therapy with a Licensed Social Worker Utilizing Cats and Kittens

Our Wellness Center provides a safe, nurturing environment where people can connect with cats and kittens, fostering emotional growth, relaxation, and happiness.” — Juli Cialone

BEDFORD HILLS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock n' Rescue is thrilled to announce the opening of the Rock n' Rescue Wellness Center , believed to be the first therapy center in the nation focused exclusively on animal-assisted therapy using cats and kittens. Located at 1 Babbitt Road in Bedford Hills, the Center combines evidence-based therapeutic programs to support mental health, trauma recovery, senior companionship, and youth development.The Wellness Center supports emotional healing, stress relief, and improved well-being, harnessing the proven benefits of interactions with cats and kittens. Through guided sessions led by a trained professional, participants experience comfort, companionship, and joy—unique qualities that our feline friends naturally provide.“We are passionate about redefining animal-assisted therapy,” said Juli Cialone, founder of Rock n' Rescue. “Our Wellness Center provides a safe, nurturing environment where people can connect with cats and kittens, fostering emotional growth, relaxation, and happiness.”The Rock n' Rescue Wellness Center offers individual, and group sessions tailored for all ages, including children, adults, and seniors. The center aims to support mental health, enhance social skills, and promote overall wellness in the community.To learn more or schedule a session, contact James Scova at james@rnrpets.org

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