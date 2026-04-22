Nations First Wellness Center Using Cats and Kittens for Animal-Assisted Therapy Opens
The Rock n' Rescue Wellness Center Offers Therapy with a Licensed Social Worker Utilizing Cats and Kittens
The Wellness Center supports emotional healing, stress relief, and improved well-being, harnessing the proven benefits of interactions with cats and kittens. Through guided sessions led by a trained professional, participants experience comfort, companionship, and joy—unique qualities that our feline friends naturally provide.
“We are passionate about redefining animal-assisted therapy,” said Juli Cialone, founder of Rock n' Rescue. “Our Wellness Center provides a safe, nurturing environment where people can connect with cats and kittens, fostering emotional growth, relaxation, and happiness.”
The Rock n' Rescue Wellness Center offers individual, and group sessions tailored for all ages, including children, adults, and seniors. The center aims to support mental health, enhance social skills, and promote overall wellness in the community.
To learn more or schedule a session, contact James Scova at james@rnrpets.org
James Scova
Rock n' Rescue
+1 914-774-8423
email us here
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