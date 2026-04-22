Reggae on the River 2026 Lineup Announced

Reggae on the River 2026 Line Up Reggae on the River 2026 Reggae on the River 2026 Logo

Festival Returns to Humboldt County August 14 through 16 with Burning Spear and Global Reggae Talent

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reggae on the River has officially announced its 2026 lineup, marking the return of one of the most respected and long standing reggae festivals in the world. Taking place August 14 through 16, along the Eel River in Northern California, the three day music and camping festival brings together a powerful mix of legendary artists and emerging voices in a setting unlike any other.Founded in 1984 as a community benefit for The Mateel Community Center, Reggae on the River has grown into a global cultural gathering while remaining deeply connected to its roots. Each year, thousands of attendees travel from across California, the Bay Area, and around the world to Humboldt County for a shared experience centered on music, nature, and connection. Set among ancient redwoods, the festival offers an environment where time slows down and community takes center stage.Headlining the 2026 festival is Grammy Award winning reggae icon Burning Spear. With a career spanning more than five decades, Burning Spear has become one of the most influential voices in reggae history. His music carries themes of spirituality, resistance, and cultural identity that continue to resonate across generations. His Saturday night closing performance is expected to be a defining moment of the weekend, honoring the roots of reggae while bringing audiences together through sound and message.The full 2026 lineup reflects the depth and diversity of reggae music today. Artists include The Movement, Kabaka Pyramid, Don Carlos, Cham, Ding Dong with Ravers Clavers, Dezarie, Samory I, Perfect Giddimani, Jah9, Iba Mahr, Big Mountain, Devin the Dude, Blvk H3ro, Rik Jam, Subatomic Sound System, Mystic Marley, Prezident Brown, Junior Toots, Ka$e, Teflon Young King, Army, Mighty Mystic, SIMRIT featuring Purity Attack, Leaf of Life, Reggae Angels, Mystic Roots, Jah Bruce, Sol Horizon, Seed n Soil, Hella Mendocino, and Rising Signs. Together, these artists represent a wide spectrum of roots reggae, conscious dancehall, and modern global influences that continue to shape the genre’s future.Beyond the music, Reggae on the River offers a full festival experience designed for all ages. Attendees can enjoy riverside camping, wellness and yoga programming, artisan vendors, local food, immersive art, and community gatherings throughout the weekend. The festival has built a strong reputation as a family friendly event, with children under 12 admitted free with a paying adult and discounted tickets available for teens and seniors. Many families return year after year, creating a multigenerational atmosphere that is central to the festival’s identity.The location itself plays a vital role in what makes the event so special. Nestled along the Eel River and surrounded by towering redwoods, the festival grounds provide a natural setting that enhances every performance. For many attendees, the journey to Humboldt County is part of the tradition. Travelers from the Bay Area and beyond make their way north along Highway 101, passing vineyards, rolling hills, and eventually the redwood forests that signal arrival into a completely different pace of life. This transition from city to nature is a defining part of the experience and contributes to the festival’s lasting impact.In 2026, the festival continues to expand its offerings while staying true to its roots. VIP ticket holders will have access to front row viewing areas, complimentary happy hours, and wellness and beauty activations designed to elevate the experience. Glamping accommodations will also be available, offering a new experience for campers this year. For families, the CommuniTree House will provide arts and crafts, workshops, and interactive programming that encourages creativity and connection for younger attendees.With a legacy that spans more than four decades, Reggae on the River remains more than a music festival. It is a gathering built on unity, expression, and shared experience. Attendees often describe it as transformative, a place to disconnect from everyday routines and reconnect with something more meaningful through music, nature, and community.Tickets for Reggae on the River 2026 are on sale now, with Tier 1 pricing available through May 1, 2026. Early purchase is encouraged as the event continues to draw a loyal and growing audience each year.For tickets, lineup details, and more information, visit www.reggaeontheriver.com

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