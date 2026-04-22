1800HEATERS Expands Operations with New South Plainfield Headquarters

1800HEATERS announces relocation to South Plainfield, NJ, enhancing service for New Jersey water heater clients.

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1800HEATERS, a leading water heater service company in New Jersey, has officially moved to a new office located at 600 Corporate Ct, Suite A, South Plainfield, NJ 07080. The relocation reflects the company’s commitment to expanding its reach, improving operational efficiency, and providing enhanced service to its residential and commercial clients across New Jersey.A Strategic Move for GrowthThe new South Plainfield office offers a larger, modern workspace designed to support 1800HEATERS’ growing team of licensed and experienced technicians. This move positions the company closer to key service areas, including Edison, New Brunswick, Woodbridge, and surrounding communities, allowing for faster response times and more convenient scheduling for clients in need of water heater installations , repairs, and maintenance.Enhanced Facilities and Customer ExperienceThe updated office features state-of-the-art equipment, improved customer support areas, and dedicated space for inventory management. These enhancements make sure that 1800HEATERS can continue delivering high-quality water heater services while maintaining the high standards of reliability and professionalism that have become synonymous with the brand.Continuing a Legacy of ExcellenceSince its founding, 1800HEATERS has earned a strong reputation for quality service, specializing in water heater installation, repair, replacement, and hybrid heat pump solutions . With the move to South Plainfield, the company strengthens its ability to serve both residential and commercial clients, offering quicker service, expert advice, and the convenience of a central New Jersey location.Customer Feedback and Ongoing Improvement1800HEATERS values client feedback as a cornerstone of its ongoing improvement efforts. Customers are encouraged to share their experiences, suggestions, and service insights through the company’s online feedback portal at https://www.1800heaters.com/ . This commitment makes sure that every interaction helps enhance service quality and maintain the company’s standard of excellence.Looking AheadCompany leadership views the relocation as a critical step in 1800HEATERS’ ongoing growth strategy. The new office not only accommodates current needs but also provides flexibility for future expansion, training programs, and the continued integration of modern water heating technologies. Customers can expect the same dependable service, now with improved accessibility and efficiency.About 1800HeatersWith nearly two decades of experience, 1800Heaters is the region’s trusted provider for expert water heater repair, installation, and replacement services. Locally owned and operated, licensed, bonded, and insured—our team is dedicated to keeping homes comfortable and efficient through exceptional craftsmanship and customer care.Learn more at www.1800Heaters.com

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