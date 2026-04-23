Planning Center Joins the Rails Foundation as Contributing Member

Planning Center, serving 100,000+ churches on Rails for 19 years, joins the Rails Foundation as a Contributing Member.

Joining the Rails Foundation felt less like a strategic decision and more like finally showing up to the family reunion.” — Jeff Berg, CEO

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planning Center, the leading church management software provider serving more than 100,000 churches worldwide, announced it has joined the Rails Foundation as a Contributing Member.Privately owned and bootstrapped from day one, Planning Center has built its entire platform on Ruby on Rails for nearly two decades. The company’s suite of products—which includes service planning, volunteer scheduling, donation processing, event registrations, child safety tools, and more—runs across multiple Rails applications used daily by tens of thousands of churches.“Planning Center has been built on Rails for nearly 19 years. It’s not just our framework, it’s the foundation our entire company grew up on,” said Jeff Berg, CEO of Planning Center. “Every product, every API, every line of code that serves all churches runs on Rails.”Berg’s connection to the Rails community runs deep—he attended the very first RailsConf in 2006. Today, Planning Center employs 225 people, more than 100 of whom are engineers working on a platform built entirely on Rails, with which they’ve scaled a complex, multi-application platform without outside investment or major rewrites.With no debt and no plans to sell, Planning Center recently committed to transitioning to a non-profit structure, reflecting a long-term commitment to serving churches rather than building equity.The Rails Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to improving and promoting Ruby on Rails. Contributing members provide financial support and community leadership to help sustain the framework’s development and ecosystem.“Joining the Rails Foundation felt less like a strategic decision and more like finally showing up to the family reunion,” said Berg.About Planning Center: Planning Center provides over 100,000 churches with tools to process donations, coordinate events, schedule volunteers, welcome families, and much more. For more information, visit planningcenter.com.Press Contact:Chris ElliottDirector of Marketingmarketing@planningcenter.com

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