DIGITTO Media Introduces Advanced AI SEO Framework Built for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIGITTO Media today announced the launch of its AI SEO framework designed to support Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), helping businesses improve visibility across both traditional search engines and AI-driven discovery platforms. As more users rely on artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT and other generative systems to research products and services, the framework provides a structured approach to ensure websites are clearly interpreted and surfaced in AI-generated responses.

The launch reflects a broader shift in how users engage with search. Instead of navigating through multiple search engine results, users are increasingly asking direct questions and receiving summarized answers from AI systems. This change requires businesses to rethink how their content is structured, presented, and optimized to remain visible during key decision-making moments.

“Search behavior is evolving as AI systems become a primary layer of discovery,” said David Gentilella, representative of DIGITTO Media. “Our AI SEO framework is built to help businesses align their digital presence with how modern search platforms interpret and deliver information. By focusing on structure, clarity, and data-driven optimization, we help organizations improve how their content is surfaced across these environments.”

The AI SEO framework focuses on strengthening the signals that AI systems use to evaluate and present content. This includes structured content formatting, entity clarity, and consistent metadata alignment, all of which contribute to how effectively a website can be interpreted and referenced by generative platforms. The approach is designed to support both search engine rankings and visibility within AI-generated answers.

DIGITTO Media developed the framework to address the growing importance of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), where content must be structured in a way that allows AI systems to extract, summarize, and present accurate information. By improving how websites communicate relevance and authority, businesses can increase their chances of being included in AI-driven search experiences.

The framework is integrated into DIGITTO Media’s broader digital marketing system, combining SEO services, PPC advertising, and digital marketing automation into a unified platform. This allows businesses to manage campaigns, track performance, and optimize strategies within a single environment while maintaining alignment across channels.

As part of this launch, DIGITTO Media has incorporated the AI SEO framework into its corporate SEO service offerings. These structured GEO Packages are designed to support enterprise-level websites and provide scalable solutions for managing complex digital ecosystems.

In addition to implementation, the framework includes a structured evaluation process that reviews how websites are currently interpreted by AI systems. This process identifies gaps in content structure, clarity, and optimization, providing businesses with actionable recommendations to improve their visibility in both traditional and generative search environments.

The solution is designed to support both businesses and agencies. Organizations can apply the framework to strengthen their own digital presence, while agencies can integrate these capabilities into their existing SEO services to expand their offerings and address the growing demand for AI-driven optimization.

DIGITTO Media positions this framework as part of a broader effort to help businesses adapt to the evolving search landscape. While traditional SEO remains essential, the increasing role of AI in how users discover information is creating new requirements for content structure, optimization, and performance measurement.

By focusing on data-driven strategies and integrated marketing systems, DIGITTO Media aims to help businesses improve visibility, generate qualified leads, and maintain relevance across both conventional search engines and emerging AI-powered platforms.



About DIGITTO Media

DIGITTO Media is a digital marketing agency and software provider focused on search-driven growth through SEO services, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), PPC advertising, and digital marketing automation. The company delivers integrated solutions that combine AI-powered SEO technology, campaign management, and marketing CRM platform capabilities to help businesses improve online visibility and manage digital performance within a unified system.

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