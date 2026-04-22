TTi Logistics Acquires Fry-Wagner Logistics

Acquisition strengthens TTi Logistics’ national footprint, adding a strategic Midwest hub and expanding white-glove logistics capabilities across North America.

This partnership creates a powerful Midwest hub that enhances our national infrastructure and allows us to deliver seamless coast-to-coast logistics solutions” — Nick Hannigan, President, TTi Logistics

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTi Logistics, a portfolio company of LongueVue Capital and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fry-Wagner Logistics, a division of Fry-Wagner Moving & Storage based in St. Louis, Missouri. Fry-Wagner Logistics has a long-standing reputation for delivering white-glove logistics services across the United States and internationally, with a strong emphasis on time-critical retail transportation, warehousing, project management, installation, and the distribution of high-end, business-to-business equipment and products.The acquisition further strengthens TTi Logistics’ national footprint, complementing its headquarters in Florida, and its established Northeast operations, including a major New Jersey warehouse and distribution hub that supports high-volume, time-sensitive logistics across the region.Jeff Rossier, CEO of TTi Logistics, stated that the addition of Fry-Wagner Logistics strengthens TTi’s position as the premier provider of logistics solutions for brick and mortar establishments, including retailers, restaurants, medical offices, and hospitality. “Bringing Fry-Wagner Logistics into the TTi family secures our footprint as the leader in retail logistics and significantly expands our capabilities both domestically and internationally,” Rossier said.Nick Hannigan, President of TTi Logistics, added that the acquisition enhances the combined company’s national infrastructure and service offering. “This partnership creates a powerful Midwest hub that will further support our clients in the Northeast and across the country,” said Hannigan.“Combined with TTi’s headquarters in Florida and our strategic New Jersey operations and warehouse network, we are uniquely positioned to deliver seamless coast-to-coast solutions. Additionally, TTi’s expanded service lines, advanced technology, and strong national infrastructure position the legacy Fry-Wagner business for accelerated growth,” continued Hannigan.With this acquisition, TTi Logistics continues its mission to set the standard for white-glove, specialized logistics services throughout North America and beyond.About TTi Logistics:Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, TTi Logistics is a North American and international logistics provider with major operational footprints in New Jersey and St. Louis. The company specializes in white-glove transportation of high-value, time-sensitive shipments as well as related project management and value-added warehousing services TTi serves a broad range of industries and is recognized for its advanced technology platforms and strong national infrastructure. Its national network of specialized agents and dedicated fleet of professional drivers delivers seamless handling and reliable performance for high-value electronics, medical equipment, aerospace shipments, and private tours and events. With access to more than 700 warehouses across the United States and Canada, TTi supports regional and North American distribution solutions, including short- and long-term storage and last-mile delivery services.More information about TTi Logistics can be found at www.TTiDelivers.com About LongueVue Capital:Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based equity investment firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle-market companies, drawing upon its successful 25-year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation. With over $800 million of committed capital spanning five funds coupled with 150+ years of combined operating and investing experience, LVC is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders.More information about LongueVue Capital can be found at www.lvcpartners.com

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