Wyre AI Emerges from Stealth with an AI-Powered Preconstruction Platform That Accelerates Scope Development and Flags Costly Risks

Founded by Pype co-founder Sunil Dorairajan, Wyre AI empowers general contractors to bid with confidence and protect margins by identifying project risks early.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 15 months of focused development and collaboration with Preconstruction and operations teams, Wyre AI today announced its emergence from stealth with the launch of Wyre Scopes and Wyre Check—two integrated AI-powered solutions that improve how construction teams interpret drawings, define scopes, and identify risk.

Preconstruction teams spend significant time reviewing plans, writing scopes, and identifying coordination gaps—work that is time-intensive and prone to costly omissions. A single missed detail across hundreds of pages can cost a general contractor hundreds of thousands of dollars in change orders or disputes.

Wyre AI transforms this process with intelligent scope and risk agents that automatically generate trade-specific scope packages and continuously analyze documents to surface gaps, conflicts, and risks.

Wyre AI delivers a specialized platform that combines automated scope generation with proactive risk validation. Wyre Scopes and Wyre Check are purpose-built solutions designed to identify risk, generate scopes faster, and improve bid confidence before construction begins.

Introducing Wyre AI: Scope & Risk Intelligence for Preconstruction

Wyre Scopes - Structured Scope Generation

Automatically analyzes drawings and specifications to extract scope packages and generate structured bid items—enabling teams to produce complete scopes in a fraction of traditional time.

Wyre Check - Risk Detection from Construction Documents

Identifies conflicts and compliance risks across drawings and specifications—surfacing issues that are often discovered too late in traditional workflows. Every flagged conflict links to the drawings and specifications, providing full traceability.

Wyre AI is already supporting commercial contractors in accelerating scope development and identifying high-impact risks across live construction projects.

“We’ve worked with Sunil since his Pype days, so the vision alignment was immediate. What stood out with Wyre AI is how clearly it solves a real problem—Wyre Scopes automates scope creation from drawings and specs, and Wyre Check catches gaps and conflicts early. This is exactly the kind of solution preconstruction teams have been waiting for.” — Joseph Khoury, Co-Founder/EVP Of Preconstruction, MCN Build

“What stood out to us immediately with Wyre Check was how it surfaces real, high-impact issues without noise. It identified a major conflict where the drawings showed a new ATS switch, but the specifications required the existing one to remain. When the first issues you see are valid, it builds confidence right away—and consistent accuracy like that builds trust fast.” — Sunil Cheriyan, Chief Operating Officer (COO), DiPasquale Construction (DCI)

Wyre AI is built specifically for preconstruction workflows—not as a generic AI layer. The underlying document intelligence engine was shaped through extensive collaboration with preconstruction teams, enabling Wyre AI to read drawings and specifications the way experienced estimators do.

Behind the platform is a world-class engineering, product, and go to market team working closely with design teams and contractors to validate product effectiveness across real projects. The result is a solution grounded in real workflows, delivering measurable impact with the reliability the industry demands.

“I spent over a decade in commercial construction working across preconstruction, estimating, and procurement, where I saw firsthand how teams sift through thousands of pages under tight deadlines—and how a single missed detail or a note can impact the entire project,” said Sunil Dorairajan, Founder & CEO of Wyre AI.

“As projects grow more complex and experienced estimators become harder to find, preconstruction teams are under increasing pressure to do more with less. We built Wyre AI to not just read construction documents, but truly understand them—giving teams the confidence to move faster while protecting margins.”

With its launch, Wyre AI is expanding access through enterprise pilots and early adopter programs. The company’s vision is to establish Scope & Risk Intelligence as a foundational layer of modern preconstruction.

Wyre AI is commercially available to contractors globally. Send your project documents to sales@wyreai.io and see Wyre AI in action.

About Wyre AI

Wyre AI is the AI-powered Preconstruction Risk Management Platform built specifically for construction teams. The platform reads full drawing and specification sets, generates defensible scope packages in hours, and flags risks before they become RFIs—helping commercial contractors bid with confidence and protect margin.

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