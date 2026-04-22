Moldman Systems™ to Showcase Low Pressure Molding at Electrical Wire Processing Technology Expo 2026

The Mold-Man® 1050 offers a high throughput alternative to traditional potting and encapsulation, ideal for protecting and sealing a range of wires and connectors.

See low pressure molding demonstrations, get expert advice for your cable protection process, and find exclusive trade show pricing.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoldMan Systems, a trusted manufacturer of low pressure molding equipment, is returning to the Milwaukee Electrical Wire Processing Technology Expo in May with exclusive show discounts, demonstrations, and practical advice for protecting and sealing the range of wires used in modern manufacturing.MoldMan’s experts will run live equipment demonstrations at Booth #1309 from May 6-7 and be available to discuss how low pressure molding can improve your cable protection process. Visitors can see the Mold-Man® 1050 Thermoplastic Melt on Demand Molding™ system in action showcasing a cable overmolding process. Attendees can also learn about higher-volume equipment such as the Mold-Man8200 and accompanying Melt-Man™ melt units.Low pressure molding offers a robust process for protecting cables, connections, electronics, and other parts. The process can eliminate the need for exterior housings, replace encapsulation, and reduce volatile organic compounds.These trusted equipment options can simplify operator labor, eliminate work in progress, and reduce material costs whether used for relieving bend strain in wires, protecting from abrasion, or sealing against intense environments. The process can employ a wide range of thermoplastics, allowing engineers to tailor specific material properties for their design.Stop by to learn about low pressure molding for:• Fixturing wires to provide bend strain relief• Wire splice protection• Sealing connectors with overmolded backshells• Fully sealing wire junctions and joints• Bundling bulkhead fittings for watertight junctions• Protecting cables from abrasionDesign and process engineers are encouraged to stop by and learn how low pressure molding can benefit electrical wire applications About MoldMan Systems:MoldMan Systems, based in Sparks, Nevada, has been engineering low pressure molding systems since 1998 to help manufacturers achieve efficient protection for electronics, wires, and more. Discover a solution at moldmansystems.com

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