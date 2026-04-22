Influential Women Highlights Nancy Montignon: Elevating Technical Design and Patternmaking with Global Expertise

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Technical Designer and Pattern Maker at Reformation Blends European Craftsmanship and International Experience to Deliver Exceptional Garment Construction and FitLos Angeles, California — Nancy Montignon is a Senior Technical Designer and Pattern Maker at Reformation, where she has contributed for more than four years. Raised in France, Nancy brings an international perspective shaped by experience across both French and American fashion houses, with specialized expertise in dresses and occasion wear. She translates creative design visions into production-ready garments while collaborating closely with outsourced patternmaking partners to ensure exceptional fit, refined construction, and consistent quality across global production. Her approach to patternmaking is often compared to architecture and sculpture, reflecting her meticulous attention to structure, proportion, and creative form.Active in the fashion industry since 2013, Nancy has built a diverse portfolio spanning woven and knitwear, bridal gown construction, and sustainable fashion initiatives. At one point in her career, she temporarily stepped away from the industry to relocate to the United States and achieve fluency in English. This experience broadened her adaptability and global perspective, ultimately strengthening her technical and creative capabilities upon her return to fashion.Nancy holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Patternmaking and an Associate of Arts in Fashion Marketing. She is fully fluent in both French and English and applies this cross-cultural fluency in her collaborative work with design and production teams across international markets. Guided by a philosophy centered on craftsmanship, long-term growth, and continuous learning, she remains focused on advancing within her current role while also exploring the possibility of launching her own fashion business in the future.Nancy attributes her success to a strong technical foundation combined with hands-on manufacturing experience, along with persistence and adaptability developed through navigating an international career transition. Her work is defined by precision, creativity, and a sculptural understanding of garment construction. Nancy also emphasizes the importance of knowing when to step back—taking time to learn a new language, gain perspective, and return to her profession with greater clarity, resilience, and renewed purpose.To young women entering the fashion industry, Nancy encourages patience and perspective, emphasizing that career pauses or shifts do not diminish professional expertise. She advises investing time in both technical and communication skills, noting that true influence in fashion comes from understanding how ideas are developed and effectively communicated through production. She also advocates for sustainable practices and thoughtful production methods, reinforcing that mastery is built through experience, consistency, and care rather than speed.Nancy identifies several key challenges currently facing the fashion industry, including maintaining pattern accuracy across global manufacturing teams, ensuring consistent fit and quality control in overseas production, and addressing the ongoing decline in sustainability practices. Despite these challenges, she sees significant opportunities emerging in the growing demand for ethical fashion and the increasing recognition of highly skilled pattern makers who bridge the gap between design intent and technical execution.The values most important to Nancy in both her personal and professional life are craftsmanship, precision, and a strong commitment to quality. She places particular emphasis on sustainability and ethical responsibility within fashion, prioritizing long-term development over short-term gain. Above all, she values integrity, resilience, and continuous learning as essential principles for meaningful and lasting impact.Recognized as a detail-oriented, collaborative, and trusted technical partner, Nancy Montignon consistently bridges creative vision and technical execution, delivering garments defined by excellence, structure, and enduring quality.Learn More about Nancy Montignon:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/nancy-montignon or through her websites, https://www.mylittlepatterns.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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