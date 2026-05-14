Influential Women Features Jesica Gagne: Founder of StoneGate Regulatory and Compliance Solutions

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building High-Performance Food Safety and Regulatory Systems Through Disciplined, Execution-Driven Leadership That Protects Consumers and Strengthens Industry StandardsTyler, Texas – Jesica Gagne is a highly respected Food Safety, Quality, and Regulatory Executive whose work is helping organizations build stronger, more resilient compliance systems across regulated industries. As the Founder of StoneGate Regulatory & Compliance, Jesica specializes in developing practical, defensible food safety and compliance programs designed not merely to pass audits, but to function effectively under the pressures of real-world manufacturing environments.Her expertise spans GMP, HACCP, SSOP, sanitation, environmental monitoring, FSMA, and GFSI systems, including SQF and BRCGS frameworks. Known for her disciplined and execution-focused approach, Jesica partners closely with operations, sanitation, maintenance, quality assurance, and executive leadership teams to align food safety strategy with operational performance and financial objectives. Her work emphasizes systems that are sustainable, measurable, and operationally effective rather than documentation created solely for regulatory appearances.Throughout her career, Jesica has worked directly with major regulatory authorities and audit organizations, including the Food and Drug Administration, the United States Department of Agriculture, the Department of Health, and military agencies. She has guided companies through inspections, enforcement responses, operational crises, and high-stakes regulatory challenges requiring immediate corrective action and long-term compliance strategies.As a qualified Process Authority, Jesica is authorized to conduct and formally sign off on process authority verifications for scheduled processes and aseptic systems operating within high-risk production environments. Her technical expertise and operational understanding have made her a trusted advisor for startups, facility expansions, manufacturing turnarounds, and organizations seeking to optimize performance while maintaining rigorous regulatory standards.Jesica’s work extends beyond domestic compliance. She has supported international market entry and regulatory approvals across Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Australia, Japan, and South Korea, helping companies navigate evolving global regulatory expectations while strengthening operational resilience and brand integrity.Jesica attributes her success to preparation, discipline, and accountability. She believes credibility in regulated industries must be earned continuously through consistency, attention to detail, and a willingness to take responsibility during high-pressure situations.“I’ve always believed that outcomes in regulated industries are rarely accidental,” Jesica shared. “Success comes from preparation, execution, and the discipline to do the work thoroughly even when no one is watching.”She also emphasizes the importance of respecting every role within an organization. From sanitation teams to executive leadership, Jesica believes food safety is a collective responsibility that requires collaboration, trust, and shared accountability across every operational level.One of the most influential pieces of career advice she ever received was simple: “Know your material so well that no one can shake you.” That philosophy continues to shape her leadership style today. According to Jesica, confidence in regulatory environments does not come from titles or authority—it comes from preparation, operational understanding, and the ability to remain calm and clear under pressure.As a mentor and advocate for young women entering the industry, Jesica encourages emerging professionals to master the fundamentals of food safety, regulatory science, and operations before focusing on leadership titles. She believes the strongest leaders are those capable of translating complex regulations into practical systems that function effectively in real manufacturing conditions.Jesica also recognizes the rapidly increasing complexity within food safety and regulatory compliance. She notes that evolving regulations, global supply chains, heightened enforcement activity, environmental monitoring expectations, sanitation controls, allergen management, and preventive control validation have transformed compliance from a documentation exercise into an essential operational discipline embedded into daily execution.At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity for organizations willing to treat compliance as a strategic advantage rather than a regulatory obligation. According to Jesica, companies that build disciplined food safety cultures gain more than regulatory defensibility—they gain operational resilience, consumer trust, long-term sustainability, and stronger overall performance.Integrity remains the foundation of both Jesica’s personal and professional values. She believes decisions made within food safety and regulatory work directly impact consumers, families, and entire organizations, making ethical leadership and accountability essential. She also values resilience, discipline, and responsibility, believing true influence is measured not by visibility, but by the ability to strengthen systems, support people, and leave organizations better than they were before.Through her resourcefulness, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to disciplined execution, Jesica Gagne continues to help organizations build food safety systems that are trusted when it matters most.Learn More about Jesica Gagne:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jesica-Gagne Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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