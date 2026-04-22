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EGLE Earth Day poster contest winners

The 2026 Earth Day poster contest received 270 stunning entries from kindergarten through fifth grade students from across Michigan.

The contest requires students to incorporate Michigan-themed concepts into their poster designs. All artwork must be Michigan-themed, and it should feature wildlife, plants, natural features, or freshwater ecosystems native to Michigan. Judges then have the difficult task of ranking the posters based on the students’ creative depiction of Michigan’s nature, ecosystems, and environmental concerns. First and second place winners in each grade receive a $25 Meijer gift card.

The winning entries came from schools located in Dearborn Heights, Novi, Rochester Hills, Clarkston, Ypsilanti, Plymouth, Eastpointe, and Beverly Hills. All winning posters can be viewed on the Earth Day Poster Contest webpage.

The 2026 Earth Day Poster Contest is sponsored by Meijer.

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EGLE Earth Day poster contest winners

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