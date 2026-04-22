Accessiway launches platform to fix how organisations manage digital accessibility

The Accessiway platform dashboard: live compliance tracking, issue status, and trend data across digital touchpoints.

New platform replaces static audits with structured issue management and live compliance tracking, giving a continuously updated view of accessibility status.

We built this platform because the problem has changed. The audit cycle was designed for a world where digital products changed slowly. That world no longer exists.” — Amit Borsok, CEO and co-founder, Accessiway

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accessiway has launched its accessibility platform: a continuous monitoring and issue management system that gives organisations a live view of their accessibility risk and the tools to act on it.The new platform addresses a structural challenge. Most organisations manage accessibility through a recurring cycle: commission an audit, receive a report, export issues to a spreadsheet, and repeat. In fast-moving digital environments, this model has always had shortcomings. However, with most developers now using AI tools, the pace of development is rendering the old audit model obsolete.From audit cycle to continuous managementThe Accessiway platform ends the audit-forget-repeat cycle. It gives digital managers, compliance leads, and development teams a live dashboard across all their digital touchpoints - websites, apps, and customer interfaces - showing what accessibility issues exist, where they occur, and how they are being resolved. Each issue identified through expert audit is presented with full technical context and expert guidance attached. Via a bidirectional Jira integration, findings route directly into development workflows, with no manual exports, no email threads, and no parallel tracking. Accessibility becomes part of the same operational process as performance, security, and reliability.The platform is built on human expertise rather than automation alone. Accessiway's accessibility specialists conduct detailed audits, with findings updated in real time as issues are resolved and compliance levels recalculated automatically. The platform puts expert audit findings to work, turning them into a managed, actionable workflow rather than a static report.“We built this platform because the problem has changed. The audit cycle was designed for a world where digital products changed slowly. That world no longer exists. Development teams can now ship updates in hours; accessibility processes are still running on an annual calendar. The gap between those two things is where risk accumulates and where users encounter barriers. This platform is designed to close it.”Amit Borsok, CEO and co-founder, AccessiwayThe launch comes at a significant moment for digital accessibility. The 2026 WebAIM Million report, published earlier this month, found 95.9% of the world’s most visited homepages contain detectable accessibility failures, reversing six years of gradual improvement. The report points to growing page complexity, AI-assisted development and ‘vibe coding’ as likely contributors. At the same time, a survey of more than 49,000 developers from 177 countries found 84% of developers now use or plan to use AI tools, with more than half using them daily. Yet more developers distrust AI-generated output than trust it. More code is being written faster, with less confidence in what it contains. Accessibility, which has never been a default output of these tools, is among the casualties.The platform will be available to Accessiway’s full customer base from day one. The company supports more than 2,000 organisations across approximately 20 countries - from global finance and retail brands to public sector bodies - and existing customers will be migrated to the new platform. With offices in Paris, Hamburg, Vienna, and Turin, Accessiway operates at a scale that gives the launch immediate impact across key European markets.AvailabilityThe Accessiway platform is available immediately to all existing customers upon renewal and is included as standard in all new service packages. All subscription tiers continue to include accessibility statements and dedicated specialist support, with expert-led audits available across higher tiers. For more information, visit www.accessiway.com ENDSNotes to editorsStatistics cited: 2026 WebAIM Million report (webaim.org); 2025 Stack Overflow Developer Survey, published July 2025, based on responses from 49,000+ developers across 177 countries (survey.stackoverflow.co/2025).About AccessiwayAccessiway is Europe’s fastest-growing digital accessibility company, committed to making the internet truly inclusive for people with disabilities. Founded in 2021, Accessiway combines automation with human expertise to help organisations meet international standards such as WCAG 2.2 and the European Accessibility Act (EAA). With a team of over 140 specialists supporting more than 2,000 clients across Italy, France, Austria, Germany and the UK, Accessiway works with organisations in e-commerce, finance, public services, education, and technology. In 2024, Accessiway joined team.blue, one of Europe’s leading digital services providers, accelerating its reach, product innovation and compliance impact across the continent.Press ContactsMelanie Defries: melanie.defries@accessiway.com

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