Lysine Market Competitive Developments Among Key Players

Lysine Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Lysine Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lysine market is dominated by a mix of global agribusiness companies and specialized amino acid manufacturers. Companies are focusing on advanced fermentation technologies, cost-efficient production processes, capacity expansions, and integrated supply chain strategies to strengthen market presence and meet the rising demand from the animal feed industry. Emphasis on product quality, sustainability, and optimization of raw material sourcing remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships within the evolving livestock nutrition and feed additive sectors.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Lysine Market?

•According to our research, Ajinomoto Co. Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 8% market share. The amino acid division of the company, which is directly involved in the lysine market, offers a broad portfolio of feed-grade and food-grade lysine products that support animal nutrition, improve feed efficiency, and cater to the growing demand from livestock, poultry, and aquaculture industries under stringent quality and safety standards.

How Concentrated Is The Lysine Market?

•The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 34% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the presence of large-scale, vertically integrated manufacturers with strong production capacities, advanced fermentation technologies, and established global distribution networks, which enable cost efficiency and consistent product quality. Leading companies such as Ajinomoto Co. Ltd., CJ CheilJedang Corporation, Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd., China Starch Holdings Limited (Shandong Shouguang Juneng Golden Corn Co., Ltd.), Fufeng Group Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Daesang Corporation, COFCO Engineering & Technology Co. Ltd., and Kemin Industries maintain competitive advantage through economies of scale, strategic raw material sourcing, continuous process optimization, and expansion of feed-grade and food-grade lysine portfolios. At the same time, regional producers and emerging players contribute to competitive dynamics by offering cost-competitive products and targeting localized demand, particularly in the animal feed sector. As global demand for protein-rich diets and livestock production continues to rise, ongoing capacity expansions, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations are expected to further strengthen the position of leading players while sustaining moderate competitive intensity across the lysine market.

•Leading companies include:

oAjinomoto Co. Ltd. (8%)

oCJ CheilJedang Corporation (7%)

oMeihua Holdings Group Co Ltd. (6%)

oChina Starch Holdings Limited (Shandong Shouguang Juneng Golden Corn Co., Ltd.) (6%)

oFufeng Group Limited (4%)

oArcher Daniels Midland Company (2%)

oGlobal Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited (1%)

oDaesang Corporation (1%)

oCOFCO Engineering & Technology Co Ltd (1%)

oKemin Industries (1%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Lysine Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11897&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Anaspec Inc., Tocris Bioscience Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Canada), and Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. (Canada) are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd., Fufeng Group Limited, Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd., Shandong Golden Corn Co., Ltd., Hebei Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corporation, PT Cheil Jedang Indonesia, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., Daesang Corporation are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Archer Daniels Midland Company Europe, The Merck Group, Tocris Bioscience Ltd., Daesang Corporation, Changchun Dacheng Group, Heilongjiang Eppen Biotech Co. Ltd., and Ajinomoto are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: The Merck Group, Tocris Bioscience Ltd., and Archer Daniels Midland Company are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Daesang Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomoto, and Fufeng Group are leading companies in this region.

•Middle East: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, and Daesang Corporation are leading companies in this region.

•Africa: Ajinomoto, Meihua Holdings Group, COFCO Group, and Fufeng Group are leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Expanding fermentation-based lysine production technologies is transforming the lysine market by increasing production capacity, enhancing supply security, and enabling efficient large-scale manufacturing of essential amino acids for animal nutrition.

•Example: In April 2025, Eurolysine SA announced a feasibility study to expand its lysine production capacity in the European Union through advanced fermentation optimization and facility expansion.

•Its focus on microbial strain improvement, bioprocess efficiency, and regional capacity expansion strengthens supply chains, reduces import dependency, and supports sustainable and high-quality feed production across livestock industries.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Enhancing Livestock Productivity Through Advanced Amino Acid Feed Supplement Innovations

•Improving Nutritional Stability With Development Of Amino Acid Complex Salt Formulations

•Advancing Personalized Nutrition Through Biotechnology-Driven Lysine Solutions

•Optimizing Production Efficiency Using Industry 4.0 And Smart Manufacturing Technologies

Access The Detailed Lysine Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lysine-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.